PENDLETON — Heading into Saturday's Blue Mountain Conference girls district championship game, Stanfield had nothing to lose.
That wasn't quite the case for the Union Bobcats.
After the Tigers sealed their trip to the 2A state tournament Friday with a win over Enterprise — their first since 1987 — their championship opponents from Union needed to win in order to do the same. The Bobcats' urgency and energy were both on full display Saturday as they handed Stanfield a 63-41 loss at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"For us, it was just kind of for fun," Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. "We definitely had moments where we played well, but we also had some moments where we were slow and lazy. We missed some layups and some key shots."
Stanfield (19-7) will play at Gervais at 6 p.m. Friday in the first round of the 2A state tournament. The winner advances to the final eight.
Union (23-3) will host Lakeview at 6 p.m. Friday.
Union's Brianna Kohr, who was nearly unstoppable beyond the arc, sunk a trey at the five-minute mark in the second quarter for a 26-16 lead over the Tigers. She would do the same with 2:09 left for a 33-23 lead.
Stanfield freshman Maggie Sharp hit two free throws as the Tigers trailed 33-25 at the half.
The Bobcats used an 8-2 run early in the third to keep the Tigers at arm's length.
Stanfield was held scoreless the first 3 minutes of the fourth. Union opened the final eight minutes with a 10-point run, capped off by a 3-pointer from Callie Glenn. With 5:08 was left in the game, the Bobcats held a 56-35 advantage.
"Callie Glenn sees the court so well," coach Sharp said. "She does whatever she wants. She's their motor."
Stanfield senior Kendra Hart broke the drought with a basket at 4:48, but Glenn poured in two points at the line to kick off a seven-point Bobcats run that left the Tigers with a 63-37 deficit with 2:14 remaining.
"We knew we had nothing to lose, and they had everything to lose," said Stanfield senior Nyah Tejeda, who joined Hart in leading the Tigers with 10 points. "They came in undefeated. We knew how they played — we just didn't learn anything from the last time we played them."
Glenn finished with a game-high 20 points, while Kohr added 19, including five treys.
"Stanfield pushed us defensively," Union coach Rhondie Johansen said. "We had to make sure we took care of Kendra and Nyah. We respect them. They pushed our team. We were hungry for a district championship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.