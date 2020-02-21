PENDLETON — As the final buzzer sounded the Stanfield girls basketball team's victory, Kendra Hart found herself at a loss for words.
The senior Tigers guard scored a game-high 13 points to help pave the way to their season's second victory over the Enterprise Outlaws at the Pendleton Convention Center on Friday afternoon. This wasn't just an ordinary regular-season win, however. Stanfield's 43-28 triumph over the Outlaws came in the first round of the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament, securing their spot in the first round of the 2A state playoffs — the Tigers' first appearance in a state tournament in over 30 years.
Stanfield's last berth to state came in 1987, where they fell to Grant Union 71-69 in the first round at the Pendleton Armory. The team would go on to win a 57-51 consolation round over Sherman County, and lose a 40-36 consolation quarterfinals matchup to Lost River.
"I'm at a loss for words right now," Hart said. "We knew we had them. We really beat (Enterprise) the first time we played them."
The Outlaws kept it a close in the first half before key treys from Hart and senior Nyah Tejeda in the third quarter created too much of a deficit for the Outlaws to overcome.
Stanfield senior Savannah Sharp put back an offensive rebound for a comfortable 27-15 lead with 5:42 left in the third quarter. The Outlaws cut that lead back down to 10 points just over a minute later, and that's when Hart and Tejeda went outside the arc.
Hart put up a trey from the right corner, and Tejeda followed with one of her own 30 seconds later. The six-point combo left the Tigers up 33-17, and the Outlaws could not do much to recover from that point.
"We've been playing cautiously toward the end of the season," Stanfield head coach Daniel Sharp said. "We talked and said, 'You just gotta take those (outside) shots, especially when you're having a hard time seeing the basket from inside.'"
Tejeda pushed the Tigers' advantage to 15 at 36-21 with a basket 28 seconds into the fourth quarter. Hart knocked down a point at the line and another 3-pointer with 5:12 left to play.
"They're long and athletic," Hart said of Enterprise. "They're a really good team defensively. They gave us a hard time getting shots and getting looks."
Both sides went through a scoring drought for the following 2:42 before Enterprise sophomore guard Jada Gray stole Stanfield's possession and put up a basket with 2:40 remaining. She scored one more point at the line, but Stanfield responded with a free throw from Sharp and a basket from sophomore Jennifer Flores for a 43-26 game and 1:03 still on the clock.
A 70-second drought followed until Outlaws junior forward Casidee Harrod scored the game's final basket, but Stanfield had already put away the win.
"It feels awesome," coach Sharp said of his team's school history-making state berth. "I coached the boys team for a while and we went to state four years in a row. But that's not how it always works. Major credit to (the girls) for breaking that barrier."
Tejeda followed Hart with nine points to help lead Stanfield (19-6, 8-4 BMC) to the district win. Gray had a team-high six points for the Outlaws (16-6, 8-4 BMC). Stanfield sophomore Alexis Shelby grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, and Tejeda recorded four steals.
With a trip to the state tournament's first round already secured, the Tigers will face Union in a BMC district championship game at the Pendleton Convention Center on Saturday at 6 p.m.
"We already made it to the first round," Hart said. "We don't have anything to lose."
