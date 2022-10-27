HEPPNER — The Blue Mountain Conference title is on the line Friday, Oct. 28, and the Heppner Mustangs are looking to pick up their sixth title in a row.
The Umatilla Vikings (7-1 overall, 5-0 BMC), who are in their third year in the conference, are looking to dethrone the Mustangs (6-2, 5-0).
“There should be a lot of excitement,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “It’s kind of nice to have it come down to the last game. It’s something you are playing for. It’s a good thing. It’s to be expected.”
First-year Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said his team is looking forward to the game.
“They are very excited, but it hasn’t taken away from their focus, discipline and hard work,” he said. “They are working hard. Our community is really excited. The high school is going to have a rooter bus. Should be an exciting game.”
The Mustangs have not only won the past five BMC titles, but they have won 26 consecutive conference games. Their last conference loss was to Stanfield in 2016.
Grant does not like to dwell on the past. His team plays in the here and now and Friday’s game is the task at hand.
“The kids are excited about where we are at,” he said. “They understand the importance of how hard they have worked to get here. We are looking forward to it.”
The Vikings have surprised people with their play and their record, but not Grant.
“They have really good athletes across the board and they have good size,” he said. “Contending with that will be a full day. They are a physical team and they know what they want to do and get after it. We will have to be at our best to compete.”
The Vikings have gotten good production out of senior quarterback Kaden Salamanca, and Sipe is confident his team will continue on its path.
“We have a pretty good formula already,” Sipe said. “What we have been doing has been working. We are going to keep on trying to be ourselves. We are not trying to reinvent ourselves, or go past where we are at. We are going to keep it simple and give them a good ball game, hopefully.”
Sipe has been impressed with the play of Heppner quarterback Landon Mitchell, among other things.
“He (Mitchell) is pretty dynamic,” Sipe said. “He makes good decisions and our focus will be on trying to contain him. They are seriously well coached and disciplined. We will have to be ready for that. They aren’t any less powerful than they have been in the past. They have had tons of success and they have earned lots of respect. They play the right way. They play good team football.”
The Vikings have scored a ton of points this season — 356 in eight games — but Grant believes in his defense.
“I think our defense has held people and kept them from scoring,” said Grant, whose team has given up just 96 points this season. “I like the resilience in our kids. A no-quit attitude. We are going to have to continue to work hard defensively. It will be a challenge to defend them.”
Offensively, the Mustangs have put their ground game to work the past five games, rolling up 1,357 yards.
“I think our offense line is working hard,” Grant said. “They have been doing everything they can to do better every play and every game. That progression of a team is understanding how to get better and how to do it right. We are young and we have matured in that aspect.”
