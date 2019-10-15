PILOT ROCK — The Rockets first got a glimpse of Zuri Reeser’s skills in September, when the Stanfield outside hitter aided in handing Pilot Rock a three-set road loss.
On Tuesday, Reeser took the fight to the Rockets’ court. The freshman had a match-high 10 kills, and chipped in 16 digs to help Stanfield sweep host Pilot Rock 25-17, 25-20, and 25-12 in a Blue Mountain Conference volleyball rematch.
“Pilot Rock was a lot more scrappy this time around,” Reeser said. “It took a while for our team to start communicating. That made it a much harder match than we expected it to be.”
A Stanfield error put Pilot Rock on the board first as the Rockets proceeded to score four unanswered points to stay ahead in the opening minutes of the first set. An unforced Rockets error tied the score at 6-6, from which they were able to pull ahead, forcing a Stanfield timeout.
After the break, Reeser’s kill capped off a brief Stanfield rally for an 11-11 tie. The score would knot once more before the Tigers strung together five straight points to stay ahead for good.
Rockets sophomore right side hitter MacKenzie Bennett served an ace to bring the score to 21-16 in an effort to stay in the set. But three more unforced errors and a point from Stanfield junior Amber Weems ended the set in favor of the Tigers.
“We started off a little slow,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We’ve been working on trying to find our rhythm as a team.”
Reeser broke a 3-3 tie to give the Tigers an early advantage in the second set, but the Rockets managed to tied the score again, and got a point from senior outside hitter Kylie Gaines that put them up 6-4. Reeser had an ace for a third tie before Stanfield took control of the set with a six-point rally.
“It took us a while to get going,” Reeser said. “Our communication really wasn’t clicking in in the beginning, but we pulled it together.”
The Tigers took a 10-point advantage off sophomore right side hitter Madyson Moffit’s kill, marking their first of three before the set was up. The Rockets would come within four points twice, but costly errors handed Stanfield the second set of the night.
Reeser broke another 3-3 tie early in the final set before Stanfield swiftly took a 10-point lead at 16-6 off senior Savannah Sharp’s ace. Two late Pilot Rock errors gave Stanfield 11-point leads, and Reeser’s ace finished off the match.
“I expected us to win at least one set,” Pilot Rock coach Danielle Baleztena said. “We just needed to block better. We were pretty decent at everything else.”
Stanfield got a hefty 15 digs and seven assists from junior Brooke Howland. Sharp and senior Brielle Howland each added 14 assists.
With two matches left in the regular season, the No. 2 Tigers (16-7, 6-4 BMC) host Enterprise at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Meanwhile, Pilot Rock (2-18, 0-8 BMC), still in search of its season’s first conference win, travels to Heppner.
