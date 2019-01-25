The Timberwolves are inviting the community to 'Blue Out' the bleachers on Wednesday, Jan. 30.
Fans are encouraged to wear blue attire in support of Blue Mountain men's and women's teams as they welcome the Treasure Valley Chukars. Timberwolf merchandise will be sold during each game, along with giveaways for attendees.
The women's game tips off at 5:30 p.m., with the men's to follow at 7:30 p.m. The WWVA AcroKnights, an acrobatic team based in Walla Walla, will perform during halftime of the men's game.
The AcroKnights are comprised of high school-aged athletes who have performed at various schools, collegiate halftime shows, community events, and Portland Trail Blazer games. They made their fourth service trip to work with Jamaican orphanages in the spring of 2018.
Both games are free for BMCC students and employees. For community members, tickets are $5.
