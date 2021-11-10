PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College finished its East Region schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 10, with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 loss to Spokane.

BMCC were 7-9 in East Region play and 9-15 overall. They did not make the top four for the NWAC playoffs.

Audrey Synon led the Timberwolves with eight kills, while Jaycee Weathermon added seven kills and five digs, Kenzie Williams handed out 15 assists, and Jenna Houseworth had 12 digs.

Spokane got 10 kills from Jamie Kennedy, and 13 assists and four service aces from Jade Larabee.

