BMCC closes out volleyball season with loss to Spokane By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now BMCC's Jaycee Weathermon spikes the ball as Madeline Gebers, of Community Colleges of Seattle, attempts to block on Nov. 10, 2021 in Pendleton. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian Buy Now BMCC's Savannah Koga blocks a hit from Kendra Pope, of Community Colleges of Seattle, on Nov. 10, 2021. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian Buy Now BMCC's Serina Haneberg receives a serve during a game against Community Colleges of Seattle on Nov. 10, 2021. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian Buy Now BMCC's Mia Halcomb sets the ball during a game against Community Colleges of Seattle on Nov. 10, 2021. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College finished its East Region schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 10, with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 loss to Spokane.BMCC were 7-9 in East Region play and 9-15 overall. They did not make the top four for the NWAC playoffs.Audrey Synon led the Timberwolves with eight kills, while Jaycee Weathermon added seven kills and five digs, Kenzie Williams handed out 15 assists, and Jenna Houseworth had 12 digs.Spokane got 10 kills from Jamie Kennedy, and 13 assists and four service aces from Jade Larabee. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bmcc Assist Sport Volleyball Spokane East Kill Region Digs Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.