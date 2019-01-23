It’s been a long time coming, but the Blue Mountain women took home their season’s first Northwest Athletic Conference win.
The last-place Timberwolves traveled to face the Walla Walla Warriors and turned them away 71-58 on Wednesday to break a 12-game skid.
“This feels amazing,” said coach Adam Driver on their first conference victory. “The team played great tonight. We pretty much had to play close to a perfect game, and we did.”
Although Blue Mountain trailed in the opening minutes and dropped their lead once early on, they powered through with five unanswered points to take the first quarter 25-18, keeping them out front for good.
“Walla Walla is a really disciplined team,” Driver said. “They have some great shooters, and we held them down.”
A 3-point jumper from the Warriors’ Jessica Cheney would bring them within two points of taking over with 7:14 left in the second quarter. But Blue Mountain’s Chloe Morrison would hit a 3 of her own for a 12-point lead at 3:23.
Walla Walla won the quarter 19-18, but Blue Mountain was still ahead 43-37 at the half.
Brooke Wheeler’s layup in the early fourth quarter sparked a six-point Blue Mountain run that would keep the game away from Walla Walla down the stretch. A free throw from Morrison at 4:30 would give the Timberwolves a 14-point advantage — their most substantial of the game.
The Timberwolves would go on to outscore Walla Walla 15-8 to secure the win.
“We played some pretty good defense, but they (Walla Walla) also missed some shots,” Driver said. “That helped us out.”
Ammarae Broncheau posted a team-high 17 points and shot 2 for 2 at the line for Blue Mountain. Karlie Gerlinger followed with 15 points and a 6 of 8 performance from the field. Wheeler had 14, and Morrison chipped in 13, with four 3-pointers.
Despite the win, Blue Mountain (3-14, 1-6 NWAC) is still at the bottom of the East Region standings. Walla Walla (14-5, 4-2 NWAC) remains in fourth.
They’ll shoot for their second conference win on Saturday at Big Bend in Moses Lake, Washington.
Men’s hoops
The Blue Mountain men weren’t as fortunate.
The Timberwolves dropped to 2-5 in NWAC play after losing to Walla Walla 124-66 on Wednesday night.
The Warriors knocked down 11 straight points in the opening two minutes, and took two 10-point runs in the first half to claim the game right out the gate. Walla Walla put the first half away at 65-25.
And Blue Mountain’s deficit only increased from that point.
The Timberwolves were held scoreless for the first four minutes of the second half, while Walla Walla took a 13-point run. The Warriors led by 61 points with 9:41 left to play.
A 3-pointer from Bryson Wolters at 1:25 narrowed the gap to 58 points to finish the scoring.
Mehki Foreman sunk a game-high 25 points and shot 8 of 9 from the field to lead Blue Mountain. Dante Clayton and Hayden Hibbard-Brooks each added 11. Damen Thacker had 23 points, including four 3-pointers for the Warriors.
The Timberwolves (2-8, 2-4 NWAC) travel to Big Bend on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.