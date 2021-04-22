HERMISTON — Blue Mountain Community College baseball coach Brad Baker has found that recommendations from his former players are a valuable recruiting tool.
Baker got word from former player Kaden Enriques that Gavin Hunter of Hermiston was worth a look, and he wasn’t wrong.
“He came for a tryout and had a good workout,” Baker said of Hunter, who signed his letter of intent on Monday, April 19. “I talked to the coach at Hermiston (Kevin Moore), and he had nothing but good things to say about Gavin.”
Hunter took a campus visit and had a workout with the Timberwolves two weeks ago. He instantly felt comfortable with the team and the school.
“It’s a nice small, local campus,” Hunter said. “They want to get a winning culture going on over there, and I want to be part of that.”
Hunter, who plays second base and pitches for the Bulldogs, said Baker talked to him about possibly moving to third base.
Hunter is hitting .333 this season, but it’s his defense that makes him valuable.
“He is my best defensive player,” Moore said. “He is pretty smooth. I’ll put him up against anybody, that’s how confident I am in Gavin. I’m ecstatic for him going to the next level. He’s just a baseball kid and I’m glad coach Baker is giving him a roster spot. He will be a good addition to the Timberwolves program.”
The Bulldogs have struggled this season, but Hunter is confident they can turn things around.
“We just need to clean things up in the field,” he said. “We get ahead of ourselves. We commit one or two errors and we put our heads down instead of getting back in the game.”
Hunter has played baseball since T-ball. He played in the Hermiston Little League organization, and once he got to the American Legion level, he started playing on teams in the Tri-Cities in Washington.
He played for the Richland Rattlers the summer between eighth grade and his freshman year of high school.
He now is in his second year with the Hanford Flames.
“It’s a blast playing out there,” Hunter said of the Flames. “There’s a lot of travel, but it’s worth it.”
Moore applauds Hunter’s decision to play summer ball for a highly competitive team.
“I’ve really enjoyed watching Gavin grow as a baseball player,” Moore said. “He’s taken baseball knowledge and used it to his strengths. Gavin has gotten stronger over the past three years. He’s more disciplined at the plate, he is starting to get pitches he can hit hard, and he’s working the count to his favor.”
Two of Hunter’s Hanford Flames teammates — Cole Cramer and Matt Carlson — also will play at BMCC.
“At least I will know a couple of guys,” Hunter said. “I won’t feel completely alone.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic shifting sports around, the start of legion ball is less than a month away.
“They start May 15,” Hunter said. “I will get one week of down time between high school and there, then a few weeks off before fall ball at college.”
