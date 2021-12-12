HERMISTON — Grace Vertrees has put her heart and soul into volleyball during her four years at Hermiston High School.
Her hard work has paid off with an offer to play volleyball at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton.
Vertress recently signed her letter of intent with the Timberwolves, and is excited to begin her college career.
“I got to go over there in October and play with them,” Vertrees said. “The intensity level was super high. I thought I could rise to their level and play with them. It was great. I was in contact with a few other schools, but I was only serious about Blue Mountain.”
Vertrees wasn’t looking to go to a four-year college right out of high school, and she liked what BMCC had to offer.
“I like her (Ceanna Larson) coaching style so much, and I felt a good connection with the girls,” Vertrees said. “There are so many options for recruiting going to a junior college first. I will get more playing time at a junior college, which allows me room for improvement and growth.”
A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, Vertrees was an honorable mention selection in the tough Mid-Columbia Conference. She finished her senior season with 129 kills, eight blocks, 87 digs and 30 service aces.
The Bulldogs got a new coach in Megan Bunn in the fall. She is the third head coach Vertrees has played for at Hermiston.
“I really like her,” Vertrees said.
The Bulldogs moved into the Mid-Columbia Conference when Vertrees was a freshman. She said the learning curve was steep.
“We were right there in the Tri-Cities facing the big dogs as freshmen,” Vertrees said. “That was tough.”
During her junior year, when the COVID-19 restrictions limited play, the Bulldogs played a variety of teams, but none compared to the level of play they see in the MCC.
“With that short COVID season, we weren’t getting a chance to play defense because the teams we were playing didn’t have strong attacks,” Vertrees said. “Transitioning back to the MCC was definitely a challenge. It’s a lot more competitive. Those girls play club all the time.”
Vertrees also is a club player, having spent two summers with the Tri-Cities-based Shockwave.
Between high school and club ball, Vertrees has honed her game.
“I think I am smart with my ball placement,” she said. “I analyze what is going on on the other side of the court. I try to find their weakness, whether I am hitting or serving. Not going to lie, when I serve and they have a weak girl in the back, I will serve it there every time.”
Vertrees also played basketball at one point, but decided to put her focus on volleyball.
“Volleyball is the sport I feel most passionate about and I put all my energy toward that,” she said.
Neither of her parents, Erick Vertrees and Kasi Sandlin, were athletes in high school, but Vertrees and her younger brother Logan are making up for that.
“My brother is super athletic,” Vertrees said. He’s 6-4, in the seventh grade, and plays basketball, football and lacrosse.”
Working toward the future
Vertrees is working and taking classes to get a leg up on her chosen career. She wants to be a radiologist.
“Right now, I’m working at Maple Moose Coffee Company in Umatilla and doing an internship at Interpath Labs in Hermiston,” she said.
At the lab, Vertrees has the opportunity to do hands-on tasks such as draw blood, work in the lab and interact with patients, which is key in the health care field.
She will take her exam in January for her phlebotomy certification.
“The internship is through a class at the high school,” Vertrees said. “The phlebotomy class is something I am doing on my own time, which has taught me time management. I will start my medical assistant certification program next year.”
When all is said and done, Vertrees would like to work in the Boise area.
“That’s where I want to end up,” she said. “I have family in that area. I love that city so much.”
