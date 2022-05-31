PENDLETON — Pendleton punched its ticket to the 5A state semifinals Friday, May 27, with a 10-0 six-inning win over The Dalles.
Powell, an outfielder from Athol, Idaho, had 87 putouts, three assists and just one error on the season for a 99% fielding average.
Marshall, a right-handed pitcher from Meridian, Idaho, had four putouts, nine assists and zero errors on the season.
The Timberwolves, who finished the season 2-26 in East Region play, and 4-44 overall, did not have any players named to the all-region team.
Big Bend’s Brandham Ponce was named the East Region MVP, while Ryne Webb of Spokane was named Coach of the Year.
NWAC softballBlue Mountain Community College freshman Kennedy Robertson was named to the East Region second team as a utility player.
An infielder from Idaho Falls, Idaho, Robertson had a .942 fielding percentage, including 47 putouts and 66 assists. Offensively, she had a .398 batting average with 39 hits, including 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 34 games.
The Timberwolves finished the season 5-27 in the East standings and 5-33 overall.
Walla Walla’s Kate Hopkins was named the East Region MVP, while Coach of the Year honors went to Walla Walla’s Logan Parker.
