PENDLETON — The Northwest Athletic Conference East Region has welcomed a Timberwolf to its board.
Brad Baker, assistant athletic director and head coach for the Blue Mountain Community College baseball team, has been selected by his peers as chair of the NWAC East Region. Baker will finish the 2019-20 term of North Idaho College’s Al Williams, who is retiring. Baker will then serve on the executive board for the next three years.
The NWAC is the parent organization for 36 community colleges across the region, including schools in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and British Columbia. The board’s administrative responsibilities include conference tournament management, eligibility, publications, rule enforcement, and sports information.
Each of the conference’s four regions — North, South, East, and West — are represented by one male and one female commissioner from each participating college. The East Region found itself with an open seat for a male representative, and Baker was nominated for the position on Monday, Oct. 7.
“I am honored to be selected to serve in this position to represent the NWAC East Region and BMCC in a positive manner, consistent with NWAC values,” Baker said in a press release.
Timberwolves head softball coach Steven Richards has also taken a seat on the NWAC East Region Softball Sports Committee. Timberwolves Director of Athletics, Outreach & Student Life Dawn DiFuria McClendon holds a seat on the NWAC East Region Volleyball Sports Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.