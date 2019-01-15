Three new players have joined the Timberwolves pack.
Blue Mountain Community College's 2019 women's soccer team signed three new players on Tuesday afternoon, including two Buckaroos.
Samantha Parker (Pendleton) will play defense for the Timberwolves, and Megan Burchard (Pendleton) will cover the center-mid position.
Milly Suarez of Vancouver, Washington, has signed on to play forward.
"Milly is going to be a stud," said head coach Jordan Hillmick. "She scores goals. She's lightning quick. We're looking to have her help us build upon what we already have. She's exciting."
Suarez put in 17 goals for her last season at Evergreen High School.
"I chose BMCC because I was drawn to our coach's work," Suarez said. "He's very motivational. I want to improve my skills with this team, and hopefully score even more than 17 goals."
Parker was a defender during her career with the Bucks, and Burchard was a mid-fielder.
"Sammy is a very physical and aggressive player. She's going to help us a ton in the back," Hillmick said. "Megan is going to get minutes in the midfield. She is a good, kind spirit and brings good energy."
