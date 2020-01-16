PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College is gearing up for its second annual "Blue Out" event, which will be held during the men's and women's home basketball games on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The event serves to raise awareness and pride for Timberwolf athletics, and encourages fans to show their support as Blue Mountain hosts Walla Walla Community College. Blue BMCC merchandise will be on sale throughout the day at the BMCC bookstore, and family-friendly events, such as face painting and assorted carnival games, will also be hosted on campus.
The women's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a halftime performance from Pendleton High School's Rhythmic Mode dance team. The men's game will follow at 7:30 p.m., and will feature a halftime performance by Walla Walla's AcroKnights acrobatic team. The group, consisting of high school-aged performers, have taken their show to high schools, collegiate halftime shows, community events, and Portland Trail Blazers games. This year marks their second at Blue Mountain's "Blue Out" night.
Entry to both games is free of charge to BMCC students and employees, and cost $5 for community members.
