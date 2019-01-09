After four years at the helm of Blue Mountain volleyball, Jessica Humphreys will resign from her position as Timberwolves head coach.
Humphreys is leaving the position to spend more time with her family, but will continue her career as a faculty member in BMCC's nursing program, the community college said in a statement.
Humphreys first joined the Timberwolves in 2015, co-leading the team alongside her father Dave Baty. Blue Mountain won the Northwest Athletic Conference championship that same year.
When Baty retired in 2016, Humphreys took over the reins as sole head coach. This year, she led the Timberwolves to a 25-11 season and the No. 3 spot in the East Region standings.
"I am very grateful for the opportunity to have coached BMCC volleyball and helped this program grow to become a thriving championship program, setting NWAC records and putting our volleyball program on the map," Humphreys said in a statement. "I will miss the opportunity to be a mentor for the student-athletes navigating the challenges of leaving home, and promoting academic, mental, and spiritual growth."
Humphreys' final day as head coach is Jan. 31. BMCC will begin the search for a replacement next week.
"BMCC would like to thank Jessica for her many years of dedication to Timberwolf volleyball," said Dawn DiFuria McClendon, Director of Athletics, Outreach, and Student Life in a statement. "She is leaving the program in a positive position for future success, and we'll miss seeing her on the sidelines."
