PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College will be well represented in the Northwest Athletic Conference Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Former volleyball coach Dave Baty is being inducted, as is former volleyball player Robyn Schirmer and the Timberwolves 2010 volleyball team.
“It is quite an honor,” Baty said. “It would be really nice if they (the 2010 team) could join me. I still stay connected with them. It’s nice to see them go through life.”
The NWAC Hall of Fame ceremony will take place June 1, at the Red Lion Hotel Pasco Airport & Conference Center, Pasco. Tickets go on sale April 1.
Also being inducted are the late Chad Bodnar (men’s and women’s soccer coach, Walla Walla Community College), Scott Rogers (baseball coach, Columbia Basin College), Aaron Sutton (baseball player, Treasure Valley Community College), Janet Skaife (softball coach, Community College of Spokane), Candy Lacher (outstanding service, Big Bend Community College).
Baty was one of the most successful NWAC coaches of all time, winning five NWAC titles in eight years, including an NWAC record four titles in a row (2012-15). During that four-year run, the Timberwolves were a combined 177-22 (.889 win percentage).
In his final year with the Timberwolves in 2016, Baty’s team finished fifth at the NWAC Tournament.
Over the course of eight years, Baty had a record of 315-66 (.827), which included a 34-7 mark at the NWAC Championships.
“I was just a lucky bloke who recruited some great kids from some great families,” he said. “When you recruit a kid who is the best at her high school, and they come to wheat country and are the third best at their position, and they buy into everything, it brings some pretty good things. Hopefully the athletes know there is a price — working hard and self-sacrifice.”
Baty, who played club volleyball at University of Oregon, also coached at Pendleton High School before taking the job at BMCC.
“I was given an awful lot of chances,” Baty said. “They (administration) had a whole lot of patience in me. They basically gave me the freedom to make 500 mistakes a day. I had some tremendous assistant coaches (Scott Carswell, Lindsey Scott, and his daughter Jessica Humphreys). Jessica understood what I was trying to do, and she would step up and say this is what we are going to do. She was tremendous.”
Baty’s retirement after the 2016 season came as his duties with the Pendleton Fire Department became more demanding.
When Baty retired, his daughter Jessica Humphreys took over the program for four years. Humphreys, who played at Western Oregon and University of Portland, coached with her dad for three years.
Baty now is the fire chief at East Umatilla Fire and Rescue.
Robyn SchirmerSchirmer, who played at Mt. Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington, was named the NWAC Player of the Year in 2012. She also played for BMCC in 2010, and redshirted in 2011 when she had her daughter, Anayah.
Schirmer is a two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American being named to the second team in 2010, and the first team in 2012.
A setter, she was a member of the 2010 and 2012 NWAC championship teams. She also was named to the NWAC 2010s All-Decade Team in 2021.
Growing up on the outskirts of Seattle, Schirmer had an offer to play at Pacific Lutheran University and Bellevue College, but her high school coach Bonnie Foote encouraged her to broaden her horizons.
“My high school coach said Blue Mountain was interested, so my parents (Fred and Kat) and I drove down to Pendleton,” Schirmer said. “We met with Dave. I said this was the one. My visit with Dave was awesome. There was a feeling there as to who he was as a coach and a person. I didn’t think I would end up at a small school, but it was an amazing time there for myself.”
After Blue Mountain, she took another year off of school before she went on to play at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston for two years.
“My dad said I should finish what I started,” she said. “That’s how LC State came to be. It was an awesome two years to finish up there. Everyone was so supportive. My parents put so many miles on their car to be there with my daughter. It was fun and exhausting, but worth it.”
Schirmer still plays volleyball, and her daughter is a chip off the old block. Anayah, who just turned 11, is 5-foot-5 and plays on a 12U travel team.
“My cousin pulled me out of retirement,” said Schirmer, who is a general manager for a wastewater treatment plant in Seattle. “I play women’s tournaments, and I play in a competitive co-ed league. It’s a lot of fun playing with the men.”
Schirmer said she and her daughter will be at the Hall of Fame ceremony.
“This Hall of Fame is so awesome,” she said. “The journey I went through with my daughter, and to be recognized, is so awesome. To not have her at the Hall of Fame wouldn’t be right. I’m dedicating this to my family. Without their support, I would not have been so successful.”
2010 volleyball teamBlue Mountain’s 2010 NWAC championship team finished with a 43-6 record. Rebecca Haight was named the NWAC Tournament MVP.
After leading the Timberwolves to the title, Baty was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association Community College Coach of the year.
“Dave said this team would go down in history,” Schirmer said. “That it would be in the Hall of Fame. It speaks to what he did with the program in 2010.”
Members of the team included Haight, Schirmer, Mary Allen, Karissa Mobley, Emily Yost, Rebecca Kershner, Kayla Nelson, Jesika Haralson, KC Schmit, Sydney Bloom, Amber Weber and Alina Rudiger.
“I have stayed in touch with Mary Allen and Becky (Kerschner),”Schirmer said. “They went to play at Great Falls (Montana), so when I was at LC State and we traveled over there, I got to see them.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.