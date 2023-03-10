BMCC 2010 team.jpg

The Blue Mountain Community College 2010 volleyball team will be inducted into the Northwest Athletic Conference Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Team members include Rebecca Haight, Robyn Schirmer, Mary Allen, Karissa Mobley, Emily Yost, Rebecca Kershner, Kayla Nelson, Jesika Haralson, KC Schmit, Sydney Bloom, Amber Weber and Alina Rudiger.

 Blue Mountain Athletics/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College will be well represented in the Northwest Athletic Conference Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Former volleyball coach Dave Baty is being inducted, as is former volleyball player Robyn Schirmer and the Timberwolves 2010 volleyball team.

Dave Baty.jpg

Baty
Robyn Schirmer.jpg

Schirmer
