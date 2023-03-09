Blue Mountain Community College’s Chad Napoleon (24) goes up for a shot as Treasure Valley's Gavin Gordon (25) guards Feb. 15, 2023, in Pendleton. Napoleon was named to the Northwest Athletic Conference East first team for the second year in a row.
Blue Mountain Community College’s Jaelyn Brainard (5) goes up for a shot despite pressure from Yakima defender Aliyah Finch on Jan. 25, 2023, in Pendleton. Brainard was named to the Northwest Athletic Conference second team, while Finch was named the East Region MVP.
Blue Mountain Community College’s Chad Napoleon (24) goes up for a shot as Treasure Valley's Gavin Gordon (25) guards Feb. 15, 2023, in Pendleton. Napoleon was named to the Northwest Athletic Conference East first team for the second year in a row.
Blue Mountain Community College’s Jaelyn Brainard (5) goes up for a shot despite pressure from Yakima defender Aliyah Finch on Jan. 25, 2023, in Pendleton. Brainard was named to the Northwest Athletic Conference second team, while Finch was named the East Region MVP.
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College's Chad Napoleon was named to the Northwest Athletic Conference East first team for the second year in a row.
"It's the end of his illustrious Blue Mountain career," Timberwolves coach Doug Baxter said. "This is the only time we have had a first-team player, let alone a guy doing it twice. I hope Multnomah (University) knows what they are getting."
A 6-foot-5 center/forward from Delray Beach, Florida, Napoleon started all 27 games for the Timberwolves. He averaged 19.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 48.8% from the floor and 66.1% from the free-throw line.
"He's been our energy," Baxter said. "We've been hard on him, but I think he realizes that it was to make him better. We are going to miss our four sophomores, who accounted for 75% of our scoring. Chad, Tyler Newsom, Cash Lang and Kyan Thompson were the bulk of our scoring. We are on the recruiting trail."
Napoleon also became the first BMCC player to score 1,000 points. He hit the milestone on Jan. 28, at Big Bend. He leaves the program as the top scorer in school history with 1,154 points.
Napoleon signed to play at Multnomah University on Feb. 25. The Lions play at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. They were 13-15 overall this season.
Lang also broke into the top five scoring list at BMCC during the season.
Walla Walla Community College's Kyson Rose was named the NWAC East MVP, while North Idaho's Corey Symons was named coach of the year.
The BMCC women had Jaelyn Brainard named to the NWAC East second team for the second year in a row, and to the all-defensive team.
"She was a kid who came to us from Coeur d'Alene," BMCC coach Adam Driver said. "She deferred to kids there who went D-I. She came to us and built up her confidence and blossomed for us. She led us in scoring the past two years. We knew what we are going to get out of her every game."
The 5-9 sophomore guard from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, averaged 16.2 points a game while shooting 46.2% from the floor. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Driver said Brainard has been talking to several NAIA schools about continuing her career.
"That's the hard thing about being a two-year school," he said. "You only get them for a short amount of time.
Aliyah Finch of Yakima Valley was named the NWAC East MVP and freshman of the year. Amy Sokaitis of Columbia Basin was named coach of the year.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.