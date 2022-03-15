PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College freshman Chad Napoleon was selected to the NWAC East first team, and he was named Freshman of the Year by the region coaches.
“He is very deserving of this award and I am proud and excited for him,” BMCC men’s basketball coach Doug Baxter said in a news release. “I am really excited to see him develop over the offseason to help get us to the NWAC tournament next season.”
Napoleon is the first BMCC men’s basketball player to earn an NWAC postseason award since Dedi Seme in 2017-18.
A 6-foot-5 center/forward from Delray Beach, Florida, Napoleon started all 25 games for the Timberwolves. He averaged 25 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He also shot 57.4% from the floor and 74.3% from the free-throw line.
“Chad has worked extremely hard to get where he is,” Baxter said. “He has a big personality that really carried over into our play this season, and he brings a level of passion and competition that brings out the best in every player. Chad plays with the love and passion for the game that any coach wants to see in a player, and is a great teammate to all around him.”
The BMCC women had three players earn NWAC East honors.
Jaelyn Brainard was named to the second team, while McKeeley Tonkin and Jaden Chavez were named to the All-Defensive Team.
The honors are the first for a BMCC women’s basketball player since Savannah Heugly in 2015-16.
“It was a pleasure to coach Jaelyn, McKeeley and Jaden this year,” BMCC women's basketball coach Adam Driver said in a news release. “These awards are well-deserved due to all the hard work they put in during the season.”
Brainard averaged 14.9 points and five rebounds a game for the Timberwolves. McKeeley finished the season averaging 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game, while Chavez averaged 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
“Jaelyn was an immediate contributor on both ends of the floor and finished top-12 in the conference for points per game,” Driver said. “McKeeley is one of the toughest players we have had in our program and set a record for charges taken in a season. Jaden is one of the best on-ball defenders in the conference and consistently made it tough on opposing point guards.”
