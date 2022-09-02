PENDLETON — Celine Borge and Xiaowen Yin each shot a 9-under par 63 to open play at the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 2 at Wildhorse Golf Club.
Pendleton’s Haley Greb was sitting 128th after shooting a 5-over 77, while Therese Warner of Kennewick, shot a 1-under 71 to finish tied for 68th. Both golfers were extended sponsor exemptions to play in the tournament.
“It was awesome,” said Greb, who tees off Saturday at 1:07 p.m. “I had a lot of nerves going in, but when I hit the first shot I got in a better state. I felt mentally, I was in a good state of mind. I loved every minute of it, despite the ultimate score. I will take so much from this.”
The $200,000 tournament is the 17th stop on the Epson Tour. The winner’s share is $30,000. The top 60 (plus ties) advance to Sunday’s final round.
Yin, a 17-year-old rookie from China, had 10 birdies on the day, and just one bogey.
“Today, my driver was perfect,” Yin said in a press release. “I think it hit 13 fairways. My putting was also really good, but you must be on the fairway here.”
Borge and Yin played the first 18 holes together, which Borge said helped her game.
“Xiaowen played really good too, so maybe that helped,” Borge said in a press release. “When you see others play well, it makes you play better yourself.”
One stroke back of the leaders was Australian Grace Kim, who was bogey free and carded birdies on holes 4 thru 8.
“I hit a lot of shots close to the pin,” Kim said in a press release. “So there were a lot of easy birdies. But some were also 20 feet away, so I’m glad I had the putter going today. Bogey free always helps.”
Greb had one birdie, having to make a 40-yard putt on Hole 5 to make it happen.
“I did not give myself a lot of close opportunities,” Greb said. “Despite the score, I think I can play with these girls. They don’t hit everything perfectly either, but they don’t make as many mistakes. I’m super competitive, which is the hard part, but I have to be realistic with my expectations.”
Greb finished the day with 11 pars, six bogies and a birdie.
“It was so awesome, and the fans made me feel super comfortable,” she said. “I loved who I played with. Just the week of being here, getting to know them and their lifestyles, it has been great. This is something I would love to do more often.”
