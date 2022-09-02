PENDLETON — Celine Borge and Xiaowen Yin each shot a 9-under par 63 to open play at the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 2 at Wildhorse Golf Club.

Pendleton’s Haley Greb was sitting 128th after shooting a 5-over 77, while Therese Warner of Kennewick, shot a 1-under 71 to finish tied for 68th. Both golfers were extended sponsor exemptions to play in the tournament.

