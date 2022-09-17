Tim O’Connor, 40, of Springville, California, discusses retirement after working 20 years as a bullfighter on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. O’Connor said he plans to spend time with his three children and focus on his fence-building business.
PENDLETON — Bull riders win money, trophies and accolades at the Pendleton Round-Up, but bullfighters work to make sure those cowboys can ride again.
The men wearing red in the Round-Up Arena risk their health to ensure the bulls don’t trample the cowboys who just clung to their backs. Tim O’Connor is a 20-year veteran bullfighter, and at 40 years of age has decided to retire from bull fighting after the 2022 Round-Up.
“We don’t last forever in this business,” O’Connor said. “I have my family at home, three kids, 13, 11 and 4, and it’s time for me to be there with them.”
O’Connor started bullfighting when he was 16 years old.
“I have an uncle, he fought bulls for a lot of years, actually fought bulls in Pendleton in the ‘80s, early ‘90s,” O’Connor explained. “I grew up wanting to do it, that’s how I got started.”
He said his uncle was with him at Round-Up to witness his last bouts with bulls.
There is no easy way to learn to fight bulls, O’Connor said. A bullfighter has to be ready to react to everything, watch the rider and most importantly, keep eyes on where the bull is bucking.
“It’s just a matter of learning the basics of it that they can teach you, then all of the sudden you just have to start applying it,” O’Connor said. “Gotta get in front of a lot of bulls and keep going at it. It’s not something that you go to school for. They have clinics and schools, and you can go there, but it’s still just a matter of watching film, and the only way to get into it is to get out there and start doing it.”
No matter how well a bullfighter knows his trade, the risk of injury is ever present. O’Connor has broken ribs twice, torn his ACL and has had more than his fair share of concussions throughout his 20 year career.
“You might go weeks without getting hit, or you might not be able to go two, three bulls in a tournament without getting hit,” O’Connor said, grinning as he recounted his many brushes with danger. But he emphasized he feels he is lucky to have made it through such a long career without more serious injuries.
O’Connor has found himself participating in rodeos across the western United States, often spending every April through November on the road traveling from rodeo to rodeo, but was adamant Pendleton Round-Up is by far his favorite rodeo.
“We’d fought bulls in Happy Canyon, and it’s awesome there and historic,” O’Connor said, “but stepping into the Round-Up Arena for the first time, was my greatest memory as a bullfighter.”
He said it was a fitting end to fight his last bull at the Pendleton Round-Up.
O’Connor said he is excited for what retirement will hold for him.
“I’m gonna build fences. I have my own fencing company at home, and I plan to do some baseball coaching, football coaching and soccer coaching,” he said. “Just living that life, being a dad and being home, because they’ve sacrificed for a lot of years.”
