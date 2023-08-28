PENDLETON — In the parking lot outside the Pendleton Convention Center, license plates from around the region told the story of the long-term ambitions the organizers held for the 2023 Northwest Regional Boxing Tournament.
Competitors had begun arriving early Saturday morning, Aug. 26, not merely from across the state but from Washington, California, Idaho and Utah. Many traveled even farther, coming from as far away as Hawaii and Georgia.
The two-day boxing event would be the first in Pendleton since 2019.
The first day’s schedule alone listed 82 contests spread across varying ages and weight classes, with matches slated to happen all day long, two at a time, in two rings inside the convention center’s main hall.
With 15 minutes to go before the 2 p.m. start time, the convention center was buzzing. On one side of the rings, a few hundred spectators waited in bleachers and ringside VIP tables. Across the hall, scores of contestants engaged in pregame training with friends, coaches and teammates. The hall was a cacophony of gloved fists smacking practice pads and shouted last-minute coaching advice.
A few minutes after 2 p.m., the announcement rang out: "All boxers come to ringside."
Following the national anthem, a half-dozen fighters whose opponents failed to show up were called into one ring and awarded their belts, having been declared winners by default. Some looked relieved at having advanced in rank without a fight. Others seemed annoyed at having come so far only to be deprived of their chance to shine. The day's fighting was about to begin.
Many of the earlier rounds were between participants from the Junior and Intermediate divisions, limited to three rounds of two minutes each. Younger competitors — Bantam and Pee-Wee class — had shorter rounds of 90 seconds each. Shouts in English and Spanish rang through the arena, not just from fans and spectators screaming encouragement but from trainers and coaches shouting advice to their charges from their respective corners.
Some fighters clearly trained hard for the event. Others seemed less sure of themselves.
But through it all, one thing remained consistent: Regardless of age, gender or weight class, a thread of mutual respect between participants ran throughout the day. No matter how intense their respective matches had been, or how uncertain the final decision in the last remaining seconds, every match ended in handshakes, and many in hugs. This mutual respect and solidarity was especially pronounced among the Bantam and Pee-Wee league fighters with the loser of one such match who had burst into tears (not from any apparent injury but from sheer emotional intensity) being embraced by her opponent until her tears had subsided.
Folks from the Pendleton Boxing Club worked the ticket booth, where the report was ticket sales had been brisk the first day, with the overwhelming majority of seats being filled by people attracted by the sport itself rather than those coming to support any specific fighters. Though this year's event was being billed as a regional event, the group expected that in 2024 it would become national.
Adrian Arellano-Munoz came from Salinas, Californian, to compete in the Youth Male division. His match, against Anthony Baca-Elias from Utah, would prove to be among the days most outstanding, with both fighters trading blows for the full nine minutes before the final prize was awarded to Baca-Elias in a split decision.
Not all the contestants at the 2023 Northwest Regional were below legal drinking age. At 46, David Rose of Utah was among the oldest participants, participating late in the day in the Masters Male division against Michael Adrian of Benton City, Washington. The two were evenly matched, and the fight went to Adrian by unanimous decision.
Though not yet 11, Jarik Sonenson of Utah already is a seasoned boxer, having clocked six wins to a single loss since taking up the sport. He said his fight the next day should be interesting, as he’ll be fighting a girl with a win-to-loss record similar to his own. (Intergender competitions are permitted below a certain age.).
"My coach told me I should go gentle with her," he told me "but I really want to win the belt."
As the final matches of the day ended, spectators and participants filtered out of the convention center and into the cool evening air. Aug. 27 brought the final day of boxing.
