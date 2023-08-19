Andrei Hendershot, 9, left, runs drills on the punching bag Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Pendleton Boxing Club. Hendershot is competing in the Northwest Nationals Boxing Tournament, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Andrei Hendershot, 9, left, runs drills on the punching bag Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Pendleton Boxing Club. Hendershot is competing in the Northwest Nationals Boxing Tournament, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Head coach Robert Brooks, founder of a the Pendleton Boxing Club, imparts words of advice to young boxer Andrei Hendershot, 9, after Henderon’s sparring session Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Pendleton Boxing Club.
PENDLETON — Around 150 boxers from across the country will be coming to Pendleton at the end of August for the Northwest Nationals Boxing Tournament.
The Pendleton Convention Center will hold the amateur boxing tournament Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. Robert Brooks, founder of the Pendleton Boxing club, is organizing the tournament.
He said he co-organized the 2018 tournament with Jason Arnold and Mike Blanc, and they wanted a nationals ranked tournament, which means boxers earn points toward qualifying for national tournaments. However, USA Boxing needs a trial tournament before that could happen. The coronavirus pandemic put the Pendleton tournament on hold since 2020, preventing the trial run from happening.
Brooks and Arnold resurrected the tournament for this year, Brooks said, and it’s serving as the nationals trial. He said he hopes to have a nationals ranked tournament next year, if this tournament goes well.
Brooks said boxers wanting to get to nationals will compete in various tournaments to earn points. He said having a ranked tournament would draw more boxers who are looking to win points.
“This might get us on the map for a tournament that’s ranked, so we can bring more people in,” he said.
Novice boxers, those who have competed in fewer than 10 fights, and open boxers, those who have competed in more than 10 fights, are allowed to compete in the tournament. Brooks said some boxers in the tournament are as young as 8 years old and others are in their 40s.
Four young boxers from Pendleton Boxing Club, which Brooks runs, will be competing in the tournament. The Pendleton boxers are between 9 and 18 years old.
Cole White, 12, has been boxing for five years. He said next week’s tournament is his first fight, and he wants to do his best and try to win.
Brooks said the children competing in the tournament, such as White, work hard learning techniques and strategy in the ring. He said even people who “don’t want to see two 8-year-olds punch each other” should see the work put in by the young boxers.
“For a kid that age to be that skilled, they put in some work,” Brooks said. “They do that in and out, because they’re trying to get better at it.”
