PENDLETON — When you see players who are 6-foot-9 and 6-8 on an opposing team’s roster, the reality doesn’t hit until you are standing next to them on the court.
Knappa’s Morrill brothers towered over the Mustangs on Thursday, March 3 during their 2A state quarterfinal game. Logan Morrill scored 20 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked five shots to lead the Loggers to a 63-50 victory before a standing room only crowd at Pendleton High School.
“They have everything you need to be a state championship contender,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said of Knappa. “They stick to what they do, and they do it well. Hopefully we can come back tomorrow and play better and have a chance to play Saturday.”
The Mustangs (21-4) will play Regis in a loser-out game at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Knappa (26-1) will take on Salem Academy in the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
In addition to playing a team that had four players 6-3 and taller, the Mustangs lost first-team all-league player Kason Cimmiyotti to an ankle injury in the first minute of the game.
“He rolled his ankle,” Rosenbalm said. “He got it taped, but he still couldn’t put any pressure on it. Kason is the spark plug. You can’t replace a guy like him. When one of your main guys goes down, that’s a tough break. I’m proud of the others who came in and battled the bigs inside.”
Knappa led 16-7 after the first quarter, then used eight points by their big men in the second quarter to take a 35-18 lead at the half.
In the third, Knappa guard Shane McMahan scored eight of his game-high 23 points as the Loggers led by 22 points 3 1/2 minutes into the quarter.
Heppner’s Joe Sherman scored six of the last seven points of the quarter to pull the Mustangs within 50-36.
A basket by Trevor Nichols to open the fourth quarter had the Mustangs within 12 points, but the Loggers soon made it 19 points — 63-44 — with 1:56 to play.
Heppner’s Derrick Smith and Nichols hit 3-pointers in the last 59 seconds to cut into the deficit.
“I’m extremely proud of the fight the guys had tonight,” Rosenbalm said. “Their height gave us some trouble and we turned the ball over too many times (19).”
Sherman led Heppner with 14 points and four rebounds, while Tucker Ashbeck scored 13 points to go along with eight rebounds. Brock Hisler added nine points and four steals, and David Cribbs had seven rebounds.
3A state tournament
CASCADE CHRISTIAN 66, UMATILLA 36 — Austin Mauer, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, poured in 24 points, and hauled down 13 rebounds, to lead the Challengers to a win over the Vikings in the state quarterfinals at North Bend High School.
“The game was controlled by Austin Mauer, who was able to contest us from many different parts of the floor,” Vikings coach Scott Bow said. “It seemed like he was able to slide over and force us to get tougher looks at the hoop. A lot of normal looks we have been getting all season just weren’t available.”
The Vikings (16-10) will play Pleasant Hill at 8 a.m. Friday in the consolation round at Marshfield High School. The Crusaders (21-5) will play top-ranked Westside Christian in the semifinals.
Cascade Christian held the Vikings to just three points in the first quarter, and took a commanding 45-12 lead at the half.
Umatilla shot just 16% from the floor in the first half, while Cascade Christian shot 59%.
“We struggled shooting the basketball tonight,” Bow said.
The Vikings outscored the Crusaders 24-21 in the second half, but it wasn’t near enough to get back into the game.
Emilio Jaimez led the Vikings with eight points, while Ulises Armenta added seven points, and Jose Medina six. Micheal Montez had four steals.
1A state tournament
NIXYAAWII 69, ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST ACADEMY 56 — Baron Moses and Aaron Barkley each scored 18 points as the Golden Eagles eliminated the Red Tail Hawks from state tournament play at Baker High School.
Nixyaawii (23-7) will play North Douglas in the fourth-place game at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Rogue Valley’s only lead of the game was 2-0 early in the first quarter. From there, Nixyaawii jumped out to an 18-10 lead, then extended its lead to 31-16 at the half.
The Golden Eagles’ largest lead of the day was 25 points in the third quarter.
The Red Tail Hawks outscored the Golden Eagles 22-12 in the fourth, but the damage had already been done.
Coyote Jackson added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for Nixyaawii, while Moses hauled down 10 rebounds and handed out five assists. Dylan Abrahamson chipped in nine points, six assists and three steals.
Rogue Valley’s Davis Zamudio led all scorers with 21 points, while Alex Wiggers added 12 and nine rebounds.
