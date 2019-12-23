PENDLETON — Whether it was due to a lack of energy, focus or solid opposing defense, the Heppner boys didn’t play the game they wanted to on Saturday night.
In the final night of the Rocket Invitational 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center, the Mustangs trailed by no more than two points at the end of the first three quarters before Gervais converted three points at the line in the final seconds to clinch a 37-32 win over the Mustangs.
“We came out with no energy. It looked like we were going through the motions,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “The effort wasn’t there. There was no enthusiasm. That’s what happens if you don’t come out with those things — you’re going to lose on any given night.”
Cougars forward Michael Toran opened play with a 3-pointer, but Mustangs junior forward Jackson Lehman responded with a basket to pull within one point — which Heppner could not overcome for the remainder of the quarter. When Cougars senior forward Alex Kalugin hit two from the line in the final two minutes, Heppner sophomore guard Brock Hisler scored a basket to trail by just 7-6 at the end of the quarter.
The Mustangs were behind by three points in the opening seconds of the following quarter, but Lehman and junior forward Jayden Wilson combined for three points for the game’s first tie at 9-9.
Lehman would return with just over a minute left to grab an 11-10 Heppner advantage that lasted seven seconds before Kalugin reclaimed the lead. Mustangs junior post Roy Collins scored two at the line for a 13-13 tie, and Cougars senior forward Tyler Studer notched a basket in the last 10 seconds to leave Gervais up 15-13 at the half.
“We didn’t value the basketball very much,” Rosenbalm said. “I didn’t feel like we were good at any aspect of the game.”
Collins helped Heppner even the score once again at 19-all midway through quarter three, and senior guard Casey Fletcher hit a jump shot for a 22-all game with 1:10 left. Collins followed with a free throw that gave Heppner a 23-22 lead, but Studer answered back with a bucket in the final 20 seconds that left Gervais ahead 24-23.
“Our coach said it, we were off,” Heppner senior Mason Lehman said. “It was rough around the edges. We were mentally tired. We weren’t ready to come out and play. (Gervais) came out with energy right off the bat. They were getting hyped. We just didn’t match that.”
Mason Lehman gave the Mustangs their game’s final advantage at 27-26 1-1/2 minutes into the final quarter, but the Cougars quickly put together a four-point run that kept the game out of reach for good.
Heppner trailed by just two points with 22 seconds left to play, but Gervais’ Daniel Hernandez scored three points at the free-throw line to seal the win.
“Credit to my team — even though we weren’t at our best today, we still had some chances down the stretch,” Rosenbalm said. “That’s promising. We just didn’t take advantage of (those chances).”
Jackson Lehman posted a team-high seven points for the Mustangs (3-5), while Hisler and Mason Lehman each had six. Heppner will open Blue Mountain Conference play Jan. 3 at Weston-McEwen.
