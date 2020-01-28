PENDLETON — The Pendleton boys withstood a late La Grande comeback in the fourth quarter, and took advantage of key free throws down the stretch to clinch a 64-57 win over the Tigers in nonleague action on Tuesday night.
"They hung around and hung around," Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said of La Grande. "They hit a couple shots down the stretch that made it a game for us."
Although the Bucks managed to stay out front for the majority of the game, Tigers senior guard Kaleb Myer hit a trey from just outside the right side of the arc to pull within one point at 54-53 with 2:32 left to play in the fourth quarter, forcing a Pendleton timeout.
The Buckaroos had previously escaped the first quarter 14-13, and held the Tigers to just six points in the second. The Tigers matched them 18-18 in the third to stay in the game.
"La Grande is a tough team, Dong said. "They have a couple of guys that can really light it up once they get going. Our focus was on their two guards (Myer and junior Cristian Mendoza)."
Pendleton guard trio Greyson Sams, Chauncey Sams, and Bryson Murray held Myer to just nine points on the night, and Mendoza eight, allowing just one Tiger to score in double digits — sophomore guard Devin Bell with a game-high 24.
"That was huge for us," Dong said.
After the break, Pendleton senior guard Cooper Roberts and Greyson Sams combined for four points for a little distance, but Mendoza fought back with two points at the line to keep things close.
Greyson Sams and Chauncey Sams strung together a combined four points in free throws in the final 30 seconds, and Bell got two at the line for the Tigers, but the Bucks closed the game with two more free throws from Chauncey Sams as they made off with the win.
"It was a very physical game," Dong said. "Our guys handled the pressure pretty well. I'm proud of them for stepping up."
Pendleton senior Tanner Sweek led the Bucks (12-4, 1-1 IMC) with a team-high 14 points. Greyson Sams and Chauncey Sams each had 11. Chancey Sams went 8-for-12 at the line in the final quarter.
Pendleton remains at home for an Intermountain Conference matchup against The Dalles on Friday evening. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
