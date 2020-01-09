PENDLETON — In their final game before tipping off Intermountain Conference action, the Buckaroos faced their season's greatest challenge yet: Milwaukie.
In a preseason battle on Thursday night, the Pendleton boys took the lead three times in the first half before dropping it by one point after the second quarter. But the Mustangs tore away in the second half and proceeded to roll to a 70-55 victory over Pendleton at Warberg Court.
"We've been in a couple close games, but we hadn't been in a dogfight like this so far this season," Bucks head coach Zach Dong said. "Some things came out tonight that we haven't had to address yet. We have to learn how to fight through adversity. We haven't done that yet."
Milwaukie (6-3) jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start before Pendleton junior Dakota Sams, senior Tanner Sweek, and senior Stockton Hoffman took off on a nine-point run 3.5 minutes later helped the Bucks to their game's first advantage at 11-8.
Mustangs seniors Keyshawn Myles and Alileyon Ford strung together four points to briefly reclaim the lead, but Hoffman and senior Lane Maher responded with four combined points of their own for a 15-12 lead by the quarter's end.
Milwaukie senior Deegan McCord pushed his team out front again with a basket two minutes into the second quarter, and Hoffman sunk a trey that handed the lead back to the Bucks for the next two minutes before Mustangs freshman Logan Law knotted the score at 21-21 with 4:07 left in the half.
Pendleton senior Byson Murray hit a basket with 3:31 remaining that gave the Bucks a 23-21 lead, but Law notched a 3-pointer and a point at the line to aid the Mustangs in a 28-27 halftime advantage.
"To give Milwaukie credit, they did a good job of pressuring us in their multiple defenses they threw at us," Dong said. "It was hard to get a rhythm going."
The Mustangs maintained the lead throughout the second half, outscoring the Bucks 20-9 in the third quarter. Ford scored a basket and a 3-pointer in the quarter's final seconds for a 12-point, 48-36 lead over the Bucks.
Sweek and Sams combined for four points to pull within eight with 6:50 left in the final quarter, but the Mustangs would take two 16-point leads in response.
"We didn't think they were miles above us," said Sams, who finished with 14 points on the night. "We thought we could win. They played as a team, we played as five individuals."
Milwaukie senior Colton Corder hit two at the line in the final minute to hand Pendleton the 15-point loss.
Sweek led the Bucks (10-3) with 17 points, while Hoffman had 11.
"I knew it was going to be a close game," Dong said. "Milwaukie did a good job. They hit their shots. We missed some good opportunities underneath the hoop."
Pendleton will stay at home to host its IMC opener against Hood River Valley on Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
