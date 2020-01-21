PENDLETON — Nearly two weeks ago, the Buckaroos suffered a frustrating loss in their final preseason game before entering conference play.
Those 12 days off turned out to be exactly what they needed to recoup, rebound, and ring in their second year in the Intermountain Conference with victory.
On Tuesday night, the Pendleton boys basketball squad jumped out early with a 13-point streak in the first quarter that gave them a permanent lead as they made their way to a 78-61 home win over Hood River Valley (6-6, 0-1 IMC) in their season’s first league contest.
“We just flat out played hard,” Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. “That was the difference tonight. That makes up for a lot of mistakes. Effort makes up for a lot.”
Although the Eagles took a short lived 3-2 off a trey from senior wing Noah Webster, the Bucks were quick to take over with a 13-point scoring run that lasted more than two and a half minutes while holding Hood River Valley away from the hoop for over three.
Pendleton senior center Redmond O’Hanlon chipped in six points in the run, accounting for half of his points earned on the night.
“There was a lot of focus tonight,” said O’Hanlon, who stands at 6 feet, 4 inches. “We had a lot of time to practice. We just pounded it in. We got a lot of reps.”
When the Bucks took a 10-point lead at 13-3 with 4:47 left in the first quarter, the Eagles called a timeout and came out of the break to put up 11 more points before the buzzer. Pendleton still managed a 10-point lead at 24-14 by the quarter’s end.
The Eagles outscored the Bucks 17-12 in quarter two, pulling within four points at 26-22 off a trey from junior wing Ian Searcy, and one point with 4:58 left in the half after Webster and junior forward Jack Siekkinen strung together four unanswered points.
Key baskets from O’Hanlon, junior guard Dakota Sams, and senior guard Stockton Hoffman helped the Bucks stay up 36-31 at the half.
“They adjusted to us,” O’Hanlon said. “We had a little bit of a lull, but we got a good talk at halftime. (Hood River Valley has) a lot of returners. They’re a good team.”
Pendleton senior guard Tanner Sweek gave the Bucks two 11-point leads in the latter half of quarter three. Pendleton proceeded to put together a six-point run in the final minute, topped off by another basket from Sweek, for a 60-44 advantage at the buzzer.
Bucks senior guards Lane Maher and Cooper Roberts posted five unanswered points for a 21-point lead at 73-52 with 3:53 left in the game, keeping things well out of the Eagles’ grasp for good.
“We gave up the baseline a ton,” Dong said, “but we’re continuing to get better. We executed well. The big guys (O’Hanlon and Sweek) handled the ball well from the inside.”
Sams led the Bucks with 25 points on the night, while Sweek added 18, O’Hanlon 12, and Hoffman 10.
Pendleton (11-3, 1-0 IMC) travels to Crook County for another conference matchup on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
