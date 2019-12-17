PENDLETON — Before hitting the court, Pendleton knew what to expect from Lewiston: strength, physicality, and a close game.
On Tuesday night, the Bengals brought all three to Warberg Court.
Lewiston took the lead early in the first quarter and held onto it for the rest of the half before the Bucks boys basketball team broke away in the third quarter, dropped the lead once more in the final two minutes, and finally escaped with a 56-53 nonleague win to ring in their season’s first home game.
“Lewiston is a very physical team,” Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. “We knew that going in. And it was as advertised.”
Pendleton junior guard Dakota Sams got the Bucks on the board first with a 3-pointer not 15 seconds into the game, but the Bengals clawed back with a five-point streak to take over the lead. Pendleton senior post Tanner Sweek tied the game with a lay-in at 6:37, but Lewiston rallied back with six unanswered points, including four from sophomore guard Cruz Hepburn. The Bengals were up 14-10 by the end of the first quarter.
“You have to prepare for a team like that during practice” said Sweek, who led the Bucks with 17 points on the night. “We didn’t do that. They kind of rocked us in the mouth in the first half.”
The Bengals took a seven-point lead off sophomore guard Jace McKarcher’s 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, but Bucks senior guard Stockton Hoffman knocked down two back-to-back treys of his own to pull within one point of Lewiston at 25-24. The Bengals made off with a close 27-26 advantage at the half.
“We had a couple of guys step up for us tonight,” Dong said. “Stockton got those two 3s in the (second quarter). It was a neck-and-neck game. That widened the gap for us. It gave us some breathing room.”
Pendleton pulled together a six-point run in the third quarter to reclaim the game, and while the Bengals got key baskets from junior forward Joel Mullikin and sophomore guard Braydon Forsman, the Bucks remained on top at 40-37 going into the fourth.
Lewiston junior post George Forsmann briefly gave his team the lead back with two at the line with 1:45 left to play, but Sweek answered with a bucket and a free throw that kept Pendleton in charge for the remainder of the contest.
Mullikin pulled the Bengals within one point of tying twice down the stretch, but Bucks senior guard Kason Broncheau knocked down four points at the line to keep the game just out of reach.
“Early on, it was kind of gross,” Sweek said, “but we didn’t let them keep us down. I’m proud of the way we responded and fought back.”
Hoffman and Sams each chipped in 11 points to aid the Bucks in their season’s first home victory. Pendleton (5-1) will play North Salem on Friday at Rex Putnam High School in another nonleague matchup.
