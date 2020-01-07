LA GRANDE — Pendleton head coach Zach Dong emphasizes the importance of the first three minutes of the second half to his team.
It was during that stretch Tuesday that the Buckaroos distanced themselves as they went on to earn a 62-46 road win over La Grande in nonleague action.
“We preach to our guys coming out (of the locker room) the first three minutes of the second half is the most important, and they came out and played well,” he said. “Defensively, we made some adjustments. We got some easy buckets in transition because of it, and that created that gap for us that we needed.”
Pendleton’s Greyson Sams hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 29-21 lead at the half, and they pushed the lead to 14 during that vital three minutes of the third quarter, taking a 35-21 lead on a steal and layup by Lane Maher, who had 11 points for Pendleton, with 5:37 to play in the third quarter.
La Grande got back within 39-29 less than 90 seconds later when Cristian Mendoza hit a 3-pointer to cap a mini 8-4 run, but Pendleton pushed the margin back to as much as 18 in the period before taking a 47-31 lead into the fourth.
That’s when the Bucks put the game away for good. Stockton Hoffman, who also had 11 points, scored seven during a 9-0 run that extended the lead to 58-34 with about five minutes to go. The Tigers got no closer than 16 the rest of the way.
Several of the Buckaroos’ second-half points came on the fast break, whether off of one of the 11 turnovers they forced after halftime or off a missed Tigers field goal attempt, which Dong said is one of Pendleton’s strong points.
“A strength of this team is getting out in transition and running and running. That's what we practice, but we gotta learn that defense leads to offense,” Dong said. “They did that in the third quarter tonight.”
In all, Pendleton forced 16 turnovers, collected 10 steals and was plus-7 on the glass (42-35). Dakota Sams led the Bucks with 17 points — 13 in the first half — and also grabbed eight rebounds, matching Tanner Sweek for team-high honors in boards.
“We got four or five guys that can score (the ball) and lead us in scoring any given night,” Dong said.
Maher added a team-high five steals.
Kaleb Myer scored 16 points to lead the Tigers and also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Justin Jenner added 11 points and Mendoza scored 10.
La Grande head coach Mark Carollo said the consistency that has plagued his team this season showed again Tuesday, but added Pendleton’s play made a difference.
“I’m never one to not give another team credit,” he said. “Pendleton's a good team, they got a good record on the year, they got some good players, so a lot of the credit goes to them.”
The Bucks (10-2 overall) host Milwaukie at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
