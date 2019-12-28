MISSION — While Enterprise may not have played their season’s best game, the Nixyaawii boys basketball squad knocked down one of their season’s biggest wins.
On Friday, Tyasin Burns hit five 3-pointers and shot 9-of-12 from inside the paint to score 36 points and help the Golden Eagles charge through their Enterprise visitors 81-55 to open the two-day Nixyaawii Winter Classic.
“His teammates did a good job of getting him the ball,” Nixyaawii head coach Shane Rivera said of Burns. “He’s so fast. Once he gets cooking, he’s impossible to guard.”
The junior point guard came out hot, scoring 14 of Nixyaawii’s 24 points in the first quarter. While the Outlaws held an early 4-2 lead, Burns evened the score just 1.5 minutes into play, and added eight points to a 10-point, 2.5-minute Golden Eagles scoring run that kept them ahead 12-4.
Outlaws senior wing Devin Greer halted the streak with a trey at 3:59, but Burns couldn’t be stopped for long. He poured in six more points in yet another 10-point Nixyaawii run for a 20-7 lead. The Golden Eagles held a 24-13 advantage by the end of the quarter.
“We were moving the ball well and getting those open looks,” Burns said. “(My team) was hitting me up, getting me the ball. We’re starting to shoot the ball a lot better.”
Enterprise let loose a five-point streak to open the second quarter and pull within six points at 24-18, but Nixyaawii’s Mick Schimmel and Shane Rivera broke up the run by extending the lead out to 28-18 with 3:37 left in the half.
Burns, Schimmel, and junior Moses Moses combined for a third Nixyaawii 10-point run in the final two minutes. Burns added a trey at the buzzer for a 45-22 lead at halftime.
“Mick set the tone late in the second quarter,” coach Rivera said. “We were getting those extra passes and open looks. It really helped.”
The Golden Eagles ran wild with a 21-point streak to open the third quarter, taking a 66-22 advantage before Enterprise got started again. Burns contributed 14 points to the run, 12 of which came from outside the arc.
Enterprise senior Dallas Harker ended the streak and got the Outlaws on the board again with two points at the line after a scoring drought that lasted more than five minutes.
“It was bad,” Enterprise senior Foster Hobbs said. “We didn’t work as hard as what we’re capable of. (Nixyaawii) can shoot. They played as a team. They were self-confident. We weren’t. We’re going to learn from this and do a lot better in the future.”
Enterprise’s defense toughened up in the final eight minutes, scoring nine unanswered points to open the quarter to cut their deficit down to 29 points. They would outscore the Golden Eagles 19-7 by the quarter’s end, but could not take the game back.
“They’re physical,” coach Rivera said of the Outlaws. “They’re athletic kids. We were able to see the floor and move the ball a little better. (My team puts) in a lot of work, and not just during the season. They’ve been doing this since they were little kids. They work all year long — as a team and as individuals.”
Schimmel scored 14 points to follow Burns in scoring. Greer led Enterprise with 17 points, while senior Cason Kirkland had 11.
The Golden Eagles (6-3) will finish their home tournament with a matchup against Union on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
