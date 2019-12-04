MISSION — The Nixyaawii Golden Eagles might be the defending 1A boys basketball state champions, but it took a couple of quarters to shake the offseason cobwebs.
The Golden Eagles dropped their lead in the first quarter as the visiting 3A Nyssa Bulldogs took control for nearly three quarters before freshman forward Shane Rivera grabbed a last-second offensive rebound to tie the game and send it into overtime. But the Bulldogs proved too quick to keep up with, and handed Nixyaawii a 53-51 nonleague loss to open the season.
“We’re pretty rusty,” Nixyaawii head coach Shane Rivera said. “We had too many turnovers and missed free throws. All of those factor into a close loss.”
The Bulldogs made two 3-pointer attempts to open the game, but it was Nixyaawii who got on the board first. Tyasin Burns and Magi Moses combined for five early points before the Bulldogs briefly took over with a 6-5 lead. Nixyaawii senior forward Mick Schimmel assisted Moses in a basket that would reclaim the game for the Golden Eagles, but the Bulldogs fired back with six unanswered points for a 14-7 lead at the buzzer.
“Nyssa is a great team,” coach Rivera said. “We don’t look at them as a 3A school. They’re a good team. I like to think my guys’ chances are good against most teams, especially in Eastern Oregon. It’s the first game of the season. There’s always mistakes to be expected.”
Schimmel, Rivera, and junior wing Moses Moses strung together an eight-point run midway through the following quarter for a 19-17 game, but Nyssa senior Pedro Chavez sunk a shot that gave the Bulldogs a little more breathing room. Moses Moses knocked down a bucket with just six seconds left in the half as the Golden Eagles took a 23-19 deficit into the locker room.
“Not gonna lie, I didn’t expect ‘em to come out and run like that,” Moses Moses said of Nyssa. “They can run.”
Magi Moses, Burns, and Rivera put together a six-point run in quarter three that pulled Nixyaawii within two points of a tied game once again. A trey from Nyssa senior Kelvin Pascacio helped the Bulldogs to a 10-point advantage in the fourth, but Moses Moses netted five straight points, including a 3, that forced a Nyssa timeout.
With just 31 seconds left in regular play, Schimmel scored a basket that brought Nixyaawii within one point at 45-44. Nyssa junior Leonardo Barba’s free throw kept the Bulldogs out front — but only for a few seconds longer.
With just three seconds before the buzzer, Moses Moses caught the offensive rebound and scored the shot that would send the game into an extra four minutes.
“So many guys on the team have seen so much success in the past,” coach Rivera said. “The guys all wanted to do what needed to be done.”
Nyssa got the first four points of the overtime battle, but Magi Moses and Rivera put together three straight points for a 50-49 contest. Chavez hit another at the line to keep Nyssa out front at 51-49, and Schimmel promptly tied it in response.
With just two seconds left, Chavez managed the game-sealing basket.
“I can’t even think about it right now. It was exhausting,” Moses Moses said of the overtime loss. “We definitely have to work on our turnovers and taking care of the ball. We played hard. That’s all that matters.”
Moses Moses led the Golden Eagles (0-1) with 19 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Magi Moses followed with 11.
Up next, Nixyaawii will host the Nixyaawii Invitational, which runs Friday through Saturday.
