BAKER CITY — Pendleton’s torrid start gave the Bucks a lead it never relinquished in a season-opening 75-63 win over Baker Wednesday night in a boys basketball game at Baker City.
Pendleton dominated both outside and in the paint in rolling to a 26-13 lead after the first quarter.
Senior guard Stockton Hoffman scored twice in the opening minute, and junior guard Dakota Sams followed with a layin and a three-pointer in a 28-second sequence that pushed the Bucks’ lead to 9-2.
Senior post Tanner Sweek rebounded a miss and Baker coach Jebron Jones called a 30-second timeout with Pendleton leading 11-2 less than three minutes in.
Senior guard Lane Maher dominated the latter part of the quarter, scoring Pendleton’s final 8 points — including a pair of three-pointers — as the Bucks were on pace to reach triple digits.
Pendleton scored the first 6 points of the second period to extend its lead to 32-13. The Bucks took their largest lead, at 43-20, on senior guard Jonathan Begay’s three-pointer.
The Bucks led 43-22 at halftime.
Baker rallied in the third quarter behind junior point guard Gabe Gambleton.
Gambleton scored 15 of Baker’s 20 points in the period, including the final 12 as the Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 53-42 entering the fourth quarter.a
But Pendleton opened the period with a 6-2 run, and Baker never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Sams led the Bucks with 24 points. Hoffman added 16, Maher 11 and Sweek 10.
