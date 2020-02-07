PENDLETON — Ridgeview finally came to life in the second half, but no rally could overcome Pendleton's Dakota Sams.
The 6-foot, 1-inch junior guard knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half and contributed 10 of his team's 23 points in the second quarter to bury the visiting Ridgeview Ravens (10-8, 3-1 IMC) early on Friday night. Although the Ravens rallied for a 19-12 third quarter, it was not enough to cover the distance Sams had already created as Pendleton rolled to a 68-47 Intermountain Conference victory.
"It was a good first half for us," Sams said. "(Ridgeview) didn't play their 1-3-1 zone super well. We capitalized on that."
Sams opened the first quarter with a pair of unanswered treys, and senior guard Tanner Sweek capped off the run for an early 8-0 advantage with 4:32 left. Ravens sophomore Nathan Benz scored Ridgeview's first basket of the night with just under four minutes to go, but Pendleton senior guard Stockton Hoffman rallied with six straight points.
Sams chipped in five points to Pendleton's nine-point run that opened the second quarter. He would add two more treys in the final three minutes for a 36-11 advantage before Ridgeview put up four more points and the Bucks took a 37-15 lead into the locker room.
"Kota carried us in the first half," Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. "We started off a little sluggish. We were slow getting our legs underneath us. Our energy was a little lower than I would have liked."
The Ravens took off on a nine-point, 2.5-minute streak that cut their deficit down to just 17 points at 48-31 with 1:04 left in quarter three. Junior wing Nolan Conroyd, who finished with 22 points to lead the Ravens, added 11 of Ridgeview's 19 points in the quarter.
"Ridgeview isn't the most skilled, but they play super hard," Sams said. "They could be down by 20 points and still give it their all."
Pendleton senior guard Bryson Murray scored a basket with 2:47 left in the game for a 26-point lead at 66-40. The Bucks escaped the quarter 19-14 to stay well ahead and hold onto the league win.
"It was a good win for us," Dong said. "Defensively, Chauncey (Sams) did a good job for us tonight, despite our lull (in the second half). John (Begay) came in and was huge for us. Our defense wasn't good tonight — we let (Ridgeview) get in the key too much."
Sams led all scorers with 30 points on the night. Sweek followed with 12 points and six rebounds.
The top-ranked Bucks (15-4, 4-1 IMC) stay at home to host the No. 2-ranked Crook County Cowboys on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
