STANFIELD — Saturday’s battle with Heppner was the kind of basketball game that Stanfield head coach Devin Bailey loves.
In a Blue Mountain Conference matchup, Stanfield managed to escape the Mustangs 67-62 in a back-and-forth contest that finally saw Stanfield break away for good with a six-point run midway through the fourth quarter, putting some distance between them and the Mustangs, who had held the lead since quarter three.
“These are the fun ones,” an exasperated Bailey said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games this year. That’s how most of this season has been. You learn how to respond, don’t overreact to anything, and weather their runs.”
Heppner sophomore Brock Hisler hit two straight baskets in the final two minutes that let the Mustangs take a 45-41 lead at the buzzer, but Stanfield got their six-point run going midway through quarter four that gave them a 55-51 lead. It was an advantage they would not relinquish.
“We just got physical,” said Stanfield senior Rene Sanchez, who finished with 11 points on the night. “We’re a strong team. We’re going to keep playing strong teams. Anyone (in the BMC) can take the league — it all depends on who wants it more.”
The Mustangs ran out to an early 7-3 lead before Stanfield junior Uriel Carrillo and senior Mario Sanchez notched a point each at the free-throw line to pull within two, but the Tigers allowed two four-point Heppner streaks that kept the Mustangs ahead 15-11 at the first buzzer.
Tigers junior Keagan Brown opened quarter two with a basket, and freshman Hobtamu Hurty grabbed a Heppner ball seconds later to tie the game at 15-15 with 7:39 left in the half.
Two minutes later, the Tigers ran loose with a 12-point streak to give them their game’s first advantage at 29-22. Heppner responded with a six-point run to pull within a point of reclaiming the lead, and Sanchez managed a key basket to keep Stanfield alive.
Heppner junior Jayden Wilson and senior Mason Lehman each got a point at the line in the final seconds of the half as Stanfield escaped with a 31-30 halftime lead.
“Heppner is tough,” Bailey said. “They’re athletic. They were hot off the glass.”
Stanfield’s defense stiffened going into the second half — while Heppner got nine offensive rebounds in the first half, they were allowed just three in the second.
“That’s the story of the game,” Bailey said.
Hisler sunk a trey to open the third quarter and temporarily take back the game. Lehman hit a 3-pointer of his own that sparked a three-minute, eight-point run that put the Mustangs up 41-34 with four minutes left in the quarter.
Stanfield broke away with a six-point run, capped off by a game-tying basket at 41-41 by Hurty with 1:44 remaining. Rene Sanchez contributed three points to the streak.
The Mustangs clinched a 45-41 lead at the end of the third quarter thanks to a last-minute four-point run. They held onto that advantage for the first two and a half minutes of the the fourth, but Stanfield junior Sam Kerns tied the game at 49-49 with two back-to-back baskets at 4:44, and the Tigers took off on their six-point that reclaimed the game for good 40 seconds later.
Carrillo posted a team-high 18 points for Stanfield, while Rene Sanchez followed with 11, and Kerns 10. Hisler led Heppner with 17 points.
The Tigers went to the free-throw line 26 times, making 75% of their shots.
The Tigers (9-9, 4-3 BMC) host Weston-McEwen at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Heppner (8-8, 3-3 BMC) hosts Pilot Rock at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
