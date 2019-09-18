PENDLETON — La Grande’s victory in Pendleton was a much-needed wake-up call for the Bucks.
The Tigers powered to a 2-0 lead in the first half of Tuesday’s boys soccer match. The Bucks came to life in the second, but ultimately fell just short for a 3-2 loss to its La Grande visitors.
“In the first half, it just felt like we were asleep,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said. “We just let them play their game. They showed up, and we didn’t.”
La Grande senior midfielder Logan Sandoval was quick to find the net, posting a goal five minutes into play. Senior midfielder James Thurman followed up with one of his own three minutes later to put La Grande up 2-0.
“La Grande is a very organized team,” Erazo said. “They’re well-coached with great players. They stayed as a team and moved as a team.”
Erazo walked starting Pendleton goalkeeper Andrew Wolotira off the field with an injured knee following a collision in the 24th minute, and junior midfielder Jamie Mendoza took to the net in his place, knocking down three saves before the half was up.
Junior Kyle Field took over goalkeeping duties in the second half as Mendoza scored off Gabe Rodriguez’s assist within the first five minutes. Not two minutes later, senior forward Evan Evans knotted the scored at 2-2.
“It was a relief,” Mendoza said of his score. “It showed us as a team that we could keep going.”
Rodriguez had another shot-on-goal at the 28-minute mark, and Field had a diving save at 26:16 to keep the game even. He would knock down two more saves as the match approached the final 10 minutes, but his efforts would not keep things even for long.
With just seven minutes left to play, Tigers junior striker Callum Ebel sent the ball past Field to break the tie and take control of the match for good.
“I felt ecstatic,” Ebel said with a wide grin. “(Pendleton) came at us so hard. We couldn’t handle them in those first 15 minutes (of the second half).”
The Bucks could not manage another tie. The loss was their second in a row, and it was their first match coming out of a bye week.
“After those first two goals, we got tired,” Mendoza said. “It was hard coming out after the Round-Up week. We weren’t concentrated.”
Meanwhile, the win was La Grande’s third straight. It followed up an 8-0 shutout over Idaho’s Fruitland Grizzlies last Monday.
“It was exciting,” coach Cristian Anguiano said. “We caught Pendleton on a bad foot in the first half. We had a couple of miscommunications in the second half, and they took advantage of that. You could tell there’s a rivalry between Pendleton and La Grande.”
Up next, the Bucks (1-2) will play their final preseason game on their schedule in a road game at Baker on Monday. Game time is at 6:30 p.m.
