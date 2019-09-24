IRRIGON — The Irrigon Knights were looking forward to their rematch against Four Rivers, but the result wasn’t what they had hoped for.
The boys soccer team had opened the season with a 4-1 win over the Falcons in Four Rivers at the beginning of the month, but Saturday afternoon, the tables had turned. Irrigon got the first goal, but Four Rivers took the match 8-2.
The Knights were missing Clemente Resendiz, a starting midfielder, whose absence could be felt on the field.
“He controls the center midfield,” coach Luis Campos said. “He helps a lot. We were trying to find someone to cover his spot, but no one could.”
Knights sophomore forward Bradley Abercrombie was the first to find the net, posting a goal off senior midfielder Marcos Rangel’s assist in the fifth minute.
Abercrombie, who holds the most goals on the team for the season so far with nine, also scored during their win at Four Rivers just a couple of weeks prior. It was the first in a three-game streak that opened the season, but a 10-1 loss at Prescott last Tuesday cut the run short.
“When I scored those first goals last time, it really boosted our team morale,” he said. “We were really looking forward to the next game. But Prescott really threw us off. We got upset at each other. That’s why this was a bad game.”
Falcons sophomore Fernando Nunez responded with a goal a minute later to even the score, and senior Matt Tamez had one of his own in the ninth minute to keep Four Rivers out front for good.
Before the first half was up, the Falcons got a goal apiece from sophomore Sebastian Arocha and Yair Carrillo. They held a 4-1 lead at the buzzer.
“We were frustrated,” Abercrombie said. “We knew they were going to come out for revenge.”
Not 10 minutes into the second half, Knights sophomore midfielder Jacob Ayala notched Irrigon’s second and final goal for a 4-2 match, but it wouldn’t stay so close for long.
In the 53rd minute, Arocha charged the ball nearly 50 yards to the goal for another Falcons score, and freshman Ali Gonzalez posted Four Rivers’ final three goals of the match in minutes 61, 67, and 71.
“They came out more disciplined this time,” coach Campos said. “Their goalie got all the long balls.”
While Irrigon ended the match with just four shots on goal, the Falcons had nine. Four Rivers also tallied 19 total shots, while Irrigon had 11.
“We had three shots within the first five minutes of the second half,” Campos said. “If we had more accuracy, we could’ve taken it.”
The match was Irrigon’s first Eastern Oregon League loss of the season. The Knights (3-2, 2-1 EOL) are back at home on Saturday for another conference matchup against Nyssa (2-3, 2-0 EOL). Game time is at 3 p.m.
