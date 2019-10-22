PENDLETON — It was all Buckaroos for nearly 68 minutes.
In a Pendleton-hosted match between the No. 3 and 4-ranked teams in the Intermountain Conference, both the Bucks and The Dalles/Dufur Riverhawks needed to take the win in order to secure a spot in the playoffs, but a 1-1 tie made by a Riverhawks goal in the final 12 minutes kept either team’s fate in the dark.
“We’re still in it,” Pendleton head coach Alex Erazo said. “We just have to get results against Crook County, Hood River Valley, and Ridgeview. But we’re still in it. I thought the boys handled (the pressure) well. It was a quiet first half until we got that first goal.”
Pendleton senior keeper Andrew Wolotira grabbed a pair of saves. Senior forward Evan Evans and junior midfielder Jaime Mendoza each sent a shot on goal before senior forward Jon Lopez dropped in a goal in the 15th minute to put the Bucks on the board first.
“It was a lot of preparation on our part,” Lopez said of taking the lead against the Riverhawks — a team they had fallen to 2-1 earlier in the season.
“We’ve known they’re a tough team over the past couple of years, and that we could compete with them. They’re very aggressive.”
The Riverhawks missed an opportunity for an early tie as their penalty kick in the 23rd minute sailed to the right of the net, and the Bucks took their 1-0 advantage into the locker room.
Their lead would last 28 more minutes.
Wolotira knocked down two more saves in the opening 12 minutes of the final half. With 22:34 left to play, Riverhawks junior midfielder Juan Mejia had a shot on goal, but couldn’t connect.
Mendoza and Lopez both responded with shots of their own just before the final 14 minutes. But before too long, the chances of a win for the Bucks slowly slipped away.
Just as the clock hit 11:11, Riverhawks senior forward Alberto Gallegos slipped a goal in past Wolotira for a tied match that would last until the buzzer, signaling Pendleton’s first tie since a 2-2 preseason match at Baker on Sept. 23.
“It was a lot tougher than we expected it to be,” Gallegos said after the match’s end. “(Pendleton) brought it. They played such a good game. We had a mentality that we couldn’t lose. We could either win this game, or go home.”
Pendleton (4-5-2, 3-3-1 IMC) remains the No. 4 team in conference play. The Dalles/Dufur (4-6-1, 4-2-1) still hold tight to the No. 3 spot. The Bucks will travel to bottom-ranked Crook County on Thursday.
“It’s better than a loss,” coach Erazo said. “We had this game marked on our calendars for quite some time. The guys were excited, and that showed on the field today.”
