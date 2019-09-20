UMATILLA — In a match that wasn’t broken open until the 42nd minute, La Grande’s Anton Evans knew it was over once his tie-breaking goal hit the net.
“I just kinda closed my eyes,” the junior midfielder said, “and felt it go in. After that, I knew we were going to take the win.”
And Evans was right. The La Grande boys soccer team emerged the victors from its road match against Umatilla, taking them down 2-0 in the second half on Thursday afternoon.
“The beginning was a little rough,” Tigers coach Sid Rangel said. “Umatilla was connecting more than we were. But we broke ‘em down little by little, and it worked in our favor.”
Neither team was able to find the net in the first half, but Umatilla, fresh off a 3-0 Tuesday loss to McLoughlin, came close. In the eighth minute, sophomore forward Alexis Ruiz sent a high-flying goal just over La Grande’s post, and two minutes later, junior forward Jefri Coria charged downfield on the path to score, but was stopped short as Tigers starting keeper Jacob Huntsman dove to stop the attack.
“La Grande is much bigger than we are,” Ruiz said, “and stronger.”
The Tigers put the game away in the opening minutes of the second half. Senior midfielder James Thurman assisted Evans in his match-defining goal, and as Vikings goalkeeper Roberto Lugo dove for the save, Evans jumped over him and found the net.
“It felt really good,” Evans said. “It was a really good team play. It was the perfect ball.”
Umatilla players Cesar de la Cruz and Emmanuel Arredondo were sidelined with injuries as the match grew more physical. With 16 minutes left to play, junior forward Callum Ebel, who scored Tuesday’s match-winning goal in Pendleton on Tuesday, dribbled the ball for nearly 40 yards before posting the Tigers’ second and final goal.
“In the second half, we changed our formations and put players in some different positions,” Rangel said. “We applied way more pressure.”
The Vikings finished the match without a goal on its home field.
“We’re good at passing, but it’s the same thing as the last game,” Umatilla coach Pedro Ortiz said. “We didn’t finish it. That’s our problem.”
Ortiz also noted the impact left on the team after two of its athletes were walked off the field with injuries.
“We create opportunities to score, but we failed,” he said. “Two of our best defenders were injured. That makes it difficult to play.”
The Vikings (1-2-1) open Eastern Oregon League action on Thursday, Sept. 26 with a home game against Riverside (2-3), who will be hitting the field after a 13-0 win at Ukiah/Long Creek on Wednesday. The match begins at 6 p.m.
