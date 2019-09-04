The fall sports season will soon be in full swing, and we want to help spread the word about your teams and athletes.
Whether you coach a football, soccer, volleyball, swimming or cross-country team, we at the East Oregonian want to support all of our local athletes. Every day that your team plays a game or a match, results can be submitted to us via our sports email or phone line.
The sports department can be reached at sports@eastoregonian.com and at 541-966-0836.
In your submissions, please be sure to include both teams, the final score, and any quotes and statistics from your team.
We will include any and all results received in the following day's prep roundup.
