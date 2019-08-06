MOUNT VERNON — Drew Thomas Knowles, former Professional Rodeo Cowboys association member and younger brother of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo-qualifying steer wrestler Trevor Knowles, passed away on July 27 in a single-car accident on Highway 26 east of Mitchell. Knowles was 36.
According to the Oregon State Police, a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Knowles, crashed off a steep embankment that afternoon for unknown reasons. The pickup went off the embankment and came to a stop upside down.
Knowles suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Police and medics responded to the accident just before 2 p.m. after the accident was reported.
Knowles competed as a steer wrestler, tie-down roper, team roper, and steer roper.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Oxbow Ranch in Prairie City. A reception will follow directly afterward at 67142 Reynolds Road in Prairie City.
For those who wish to contribute to the memorial, donations can be made to "The Sons of Drew Knowles Memorial Fund" through the Bank of Eastern Oregon, or through the Driskill Memorial Chapel.
