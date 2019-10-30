PENDLETON — Pendleton's Babe Ruth baseball program is holding their annual public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Hodgen Distributing banquet room, 4340 Westgate.
Anyone who is interested in assisting the coach, joining the Pendleton Babe Ruth board, or would like to be involved with Pendleton's youth athletics is welcome to attend.
For any questions and more information, contact TJ Haguewood by email at pendletonbaseball@gmail.com.
