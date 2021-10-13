Riverside’s volleyball season ends abruptly with COVID-19 quarantine
BOARDMAN — The Riverside volleyball team has forfeited the last four games of its season because of a positive COVID-19 case on the team.
“We had a girl who tested positive, so all of our girls are in quarantine,” Riverside Athletic Director Clair Costello said. “For the seniors it’s really bad. We still have soccer and football that are going.”
The Pirates, who finish the season 2-8 in the Eastern Oregon League and 4-15 overall, will forfeit their EOL game Friday, Oct. 15, against Vale, and league games to Burns and Nyssa on Oct. 16. All were home games.
The Pirates’ nonleague game against River View, Washington, on Oct. 12, also was canceled.
Rockets ready to return to home gym Thursday
PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock volleyball team is finally back in its own gym.
The school received a seismic grant from the state of Oregon for $2,472,000 in spring 2019 to reinforce the gym’s exterior walls.
That work is now done, minus a little painting, and the Rockets will host their first match Thursday, Oct. 14, against Heppner.
The gym has been closed for months, forcing the Rockets to practice at the middle school gym, which also doubles as the cafeteria.
The Rockets, who are 0-7 in Blue Mountain Conference play, and 1-13 overall, also will host Union on Oct. 19 to finish the regular season.
Spectators are welcome to both matches. Masks must be worn.
—EO Media Group
