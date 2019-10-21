PENDLETON — Pendleton knew Parkrose would be fast, but it still could not match the speed of the Broncos.
In a 5A Special District 1 East upset, Parkrose took an early lead, then held on to hand league-leading Pendleton a 30-19 loss Friday night at the Round-Up Grounds.
“They were fast and physical, just like we expected them to be,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “There were too many turnovers on special teams. We gave them too many opportunities. We didn’t get much going.”
Bucks junior running back Zaanan Bane recovered an early Parkrose fumble on a Broncos’ third-and-4 to take control of the ball, and senior quarterback Tanner Sweek hit sophomore running back Kyle Liscom with a 32-yard pass. Liscom would add 14 more yards after the catch before being tackled.
Two plays later, Sweek connected with junior tight end Blake Swanson for the game’s first touchdown at 7:18 in the first quarter, and senior kicker Jon Lopez’s extra point put Pendleton up 7-0 in what would be its first of two leads of the game.
“We came out and punched ‘em in the mouth early,” Sweek said, “but those kick returns killed us.”
Parkrose’s Taydrian Jackson recovered Pendleton’s ensuing kickoff, ran down the field and somersaulted into the end zone to briefly take the lead.
Sweek and senior wide receiver Walker Camp connected for another touchdown pass with 5:12 left in the quarter, but the Broncos did the same as senior quarterback Tre Singleton’s scoring pass to senior Jay Jay Hudson let the Broncos take over before the quarter’s end.
Jackson’s keeper put the ball on the 5-yard line in the opening minutes of the second quarter, and his score on the next play broadened that advantage to 22-13. Pendleton senior quarterback Cooper Roberts threw to Baanan to pull Pendleton within three points, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Broncos from taking a 22-19 lead into the locker room.
“They played with a five-man front,” Sweek said of Parkrose. “We exposed it and pulled ‘em apart early, but once they started dropping them back, we had no answer.”
With 5:22 left in the third quarter, Sweek took to the air again with a pass intended for Camp in an effort to regain the lead, but the throw fell incomplete in the end zone.
“We were looking for that crucial stop (in the second half),” Davis said, “but we never got that momentum back.”
Hudson had a 13-yard carry with 7:39 left in the final quarter for Parkrose’s final touchdown, and junior Lebron Roebeck’s conversion capped off Pendleton’s first home loss of the season, and its first home game after two weeks on the road.
“No matter how you look at it, we didn’t perform,” Davis said. “Hats off to Parkrose. They’re a great football team. For us, it’s back to the drawing board. Offensively, we sputtered.”
Bane had two receptions for 84 yards, while Camp had three for 43 yards, and Swanson two for 19 yards. Liscom led with 14 tackles.
Pendleton (5-2, 4-1 SD1) has a bye this week after its game with Benson was cancelled earlier in the season.
