LAS VEGAS — The National Finals Rodeo is back in Las Vegas, and Jesse Brown could not be happier.
The Baker City steer wrestler competed in his first NFR last year in Arlington, Texas, but he said there is something special about the Thomas & Mack Arena.
There must be after Brown turned in a time of 4.5 seconds to finish in a two-way tie for fifth place with Tyler Waguespack in the first round Thursday, Dec. 2. Each man won $5,661 for their efforts.
“It’s way different than Texas,” he said. “Everyone is right on top of you here. It’s where it belongs. It was awesome.”
Dirk Tavenner and Riley Duvall tied for first in the opening round with times of 3.7 seconds. They each walked away with $24,167.
Brown, who was sitting second in the world standings before the NFR, slid a little in the standings, but there are still nine rounds to go, and he started off right with a legal run and a few dollars to add to his earnings.
“I don’t really pay attention to that,” he said.
Brown, who was competing with a back strain, was happy with his first run.
“I had to make a horse change at the last minute,” he said of riding his own horse Gunner. “He did well. It was good. The anticipation leading up to tonight was a rush. I can’t wait until tomorrow.”
The steer ropers will have a fresh pen of steers on Dec. 3. There are four pens, which means they won’t see the steers from Dec. 2 again until Round 4 on Dec. 5
While Las Vegas can be a fun place to visit, Brown said his day before the evening performance was jam packed.
“I had a packed day,” he said Dec. 2. “I had physical therapy in the morning, then they had us doing signings and meet and greets. It’s an honor they even want me to do something like that.”
