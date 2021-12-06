LAS VEGAS — Steer wrestler Jesse Brown had some mixed results at the National Finals Rodeo this past weekend, placing in one round and was just out of the money in two others.
The Baker City cowboy split fourth place with Dakota Eldridge during the second round on Friday, Dec. 3. Each man took down his steer in 3.7 seconds and pocketed $9,144.
In Round 3 on Dec. 4, Brown had a time of 4.8 seconds and finished out of the money.
Brown had a stout steer during Round 4 on Dec. 5. He took his steer down in 5 seconds, but was two places out of picking up a check.
“He was pretty full,” Brown said. “He was big. There’s still six nights left and a lot of money.”
Through four rounds, Brown has placed in two and earned $14,805.
He went into the NFR ranked second in the world standings behind Jacob Talley.
A couple of quick runs by Dirk Tavenner, Tristan Martin and Riley Duvall saw them shoot up the leaderboard and Brown drop to sixth. There are six more rounds of action in Las Vegas.
Brown is sitting fourth in the average with a time of 18 seconds on four runs. He is just 2 seconds off the leaders — Tristan Martin and Riley Duvall.
“With how much money there is in each round, the standings will change each night,” Brown said.
Brown has kept busy with appearances and signings the past few days, and Dec. 11 he will be helping out with the Rascal Rodeo — a simulated rodeo for people of all ages with physical and developmental disabilities. The program is near and dear to Brown, who wears the program’s logo on his shirts.
“They have it at the (Columbia River) circuit finals every year and a bunch of us bulldoggers go to that,” Brown said. “They are a pretty cool company.”
