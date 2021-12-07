Brown still looking for the big run Baker City steer wrestler slides to 8th in world standings By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brown Rachael Owen/East Oregonian, File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAS VEGAS — Baker City steer wrestler Jesse Brown finished sixth in the sixth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, Dec. 7, taking down his steer in 4.5 seconds.Brown earned $4,354 for his effort.In the fifth round Dec. 6, Brown broke the barrier and finished with a time of 14.2 seconds.“I just went a little too fast, I guess,” Brown said. “It’s a what of, could of, should of.”Brown has placed in three of six rounds, pocketing $19,159.Though placing in the top six and earning money has been nice, Brown still is looking for that one big run.“Hell yeah, I think it’s there,” he said. “I’ve been making really good runs.”Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterJacob Talley, who came into the NFR ranked No. 1 in the world standings, still remains on top with $179,944. Dirk Tavenner, who has won three of six rounds, is right in his heels with $170,925.“He is making it happen and I’m not,” Brown said of Tavenner. “He is kicking ass.”Brown was second in the world standing heading into the NFR. He now sits eighth with $121,517 with four rounds to go.Tristan Martin leads the NFR average after six runs with a time of 25.8 seconds. Brown is eighth at 36.7 seconds.In addition to appearances, Brown has gotten to spend a little time with his parents Jim and Vicki, and just enjoy what Las Vegas has to offer.“I’m having fun,” Brown said. “Vegas is a pretty fun town and being here for the finals is great.” Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jesse Brown Las Vegas Dirk Tavenner Sport Basketball Baker City Nfr Final Round Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
