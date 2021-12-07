LAS VEGAS — Baker City steer wrestler Jesse Brown finished sixth in the sixth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, Dec. 7, taking down his steer in 4.5 seconds.

Brown earned $4,354 for his effort.

In the fifth round Dec. 6, Brown broke the barrier and finished with a time of 14.2 seconds.

“I just went a little too fast, I guess,” Brown said. “It’s a what of, could of, should of.”

Brown has placed in three of six rounds, pocketing $19,159.

Though placing in the top six and earning money has been nice, Brown still is looking for that one big run.

“Hell yeah, I think it’s there,” he said. “I’ve been making really good runs.”

Jacob Talley, who came into the NFR ranked No. 1 in the world standings, still remains on top with $179,944. Dirk Tavenner, who has won three of six rounds, is right in his heels with $170,925.

“He is making it happen and I’m not,” Brown said of Tavenner. “He is kicking ass.”

Brown was second in the world standing heading into the NFR. He now sits eighth with $121,517 with four rounds to go.

Tristan Martin leads the NFR average after six runs with a time of 25.8 seconds. Brown is eighth at 36.7 seconds.

In addition to appearances, Brown has gotten to spend a little time with his parents Jim and Vicki, and just enjoy what Las Vegas has to offer.

“I’m having fun,” Brown said. “Vegas is a pretty fun town and being here for the finals is great.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.