HERMISTON — For years, Bryan Edward has been helping basketball players in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas hone their game.
Now, Edwards is going to put his focus on one community — Hermiston — where he was recently hired to coach the boys basketball team.
“I’m very, very excited,” Edwards said. “This year, I took a year off from coaching at CBC (Columbia Basin College) to work on my degree and my player development program. I saw that the job was open, I applied, had an interview and I was offered the job. I accepted right away.”
Edwards, 35, replaces Romaine Smith, who stepped down after two seasons with the Bulldogs.
Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher said there was a lot of interest in the job and he believes the school found the right person.
“We are very fortunate to get the basketball coach that we did,” Usher said. “More than anything, he is so well respected in the basketball circles in our region. We are pretty excited. He is very well connected with programs in our area, and he works with a lot of college players in the area. He has good connections to build our program.”
Edwards is a Hermiston native, having been born there and attending school until the fourth grade when his family moved to Pasco. He still has several family members in the Hermiston and Stanfield area.
His younger cousins, Izzy Simmons and Avonlea Edwards, play on the Hermiston girls team.
A 2006 graduate of Pasco High School, Edwards played football and basketball, where he was a 6-foot-4 guard.
“I could shoot a little bit, but passing was my thing,” Edwards said. “I understand the game. I’m a basketball junky through and through. People know how much I care. The parents won’t have to worry that I care about their athletes. They know I will do my homework and I will be prepared.”
Edwards announced on Facebook that he had accepted the job, and the good wishes have been flowing in.
“I don’t think people knew I was entertaining this job,” he said. “To see the excitement is great. I have created a great basketball culture up here (Tri-Cities), and I hope to do the same thing down here. I have felt the love and support.”
Edwards is no stranger to the coaching ranks. He was set to be an assistant at Pasco High School until he got a phone call from CBC Athletic Director Scott Rogers.
Rogers was looking for someone to coach the Hawks after veteran coach Rolando Garcia resigned after the first week of the season.
Edwards was the interim coach for one season, and an assistant the next two before taking this past season off.
Basketball is his business
His business, Bryan Edwards Basketball, has been his main gig for the past six years.
“I’ve been building connections in the Tri-Cities, Spokane, Yakima and the surrounding areas,” he said. “It will be nice to settle into a coaching role. I have worked with a few Hermiston players before I took this job. It’s a great community.”
He coached the Hermiston AAU eighth grade boys team this past year and felt a good connection with the people.
“That’s what excites me, to come down here and lead the basketball culture,” he said. “I think I’m the right person to steer this in the right direction. I’m just excited to implement a plan for the entire basketball community. I’m excited to get the ball rolling with that. It will take all of us being on the same page.”
Edwards inherits a program that is ripe with talent. Mid-Columbia Conference scoring leader Grant Olsen (23.24 ppg) returns, as does Issac Corey (12.29 ppg), Blake Peterson (8.90 ppg), Landon Shilhanek and Bradley Hottman.
“I am fully aware of the talent that is returning,” he said. “We have a great group of returning players. My bread and butter has been making players better. I don’t think we will have much of an issue of doing that here. They are good athletes and great kids. I’m excited to see where we can take it. Bradley Hottman is as strong as an ox. He is undersized but can bang inside with bigger guys.”
Having worked with multiple players from MCC teams, Edwards is fully aware of what awaits his team.
“The MCC is a very, very talented conference with a lot of high-level players and coaches,” he said. “I am familiar with it all. I have worked making players better at all levels. We are going to have to roll our sleeves up and get to work. This is a very supportive community which is hungry for a high-level product. If we can put a good product on the floor, we can create a buzz about Hermiston basketball again.”
Edwards’ next mission is to get a job within the school district and be involved in the community on a day-to-day basis. He has two daughters, Everett, 8, and Eastlyn, 7, and his right-hand man is his 1-year-old chocolate lab Rip.
