ECHO — The Cardinals brought a fight to the Cougars’ court, but could not withstand Tylene Skillman’s swing.
The senior middle blocker scored a match-high 22 points off of 10 kills and eight blocks to help Echo rout visiting Ione/Arlington 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 in a heated Big Sky League volleyball match on Thursday night.
“They’re a really good volleyball team,” Skillman said. “We knew it would be a fight. We were on the top of our game today.”
Following their first meeting of the season in which the Cougars won in five, the Cardinals grabbed an 8-6 lead in early set one after breaking three ties. Skillman pulled Echo even with Ione at 13-13, and sophomore setter Faith McCarty’s ace sparked a four-point rally that kept the Cougars alive.
Cardinals sophomore Isabella Mastriona served an ace that evened the score at 21-21, but three unforced errors gave the set to the Cougars.
“Echo is a great team, defensively,” Ione coach Teren Humphrey said. “They’re very aggressive.”
The score tied three more times in the opening minutes of the second set until the Cardinals took flight with a four-point rally of their own that put them up 9-5. Skillman hit a return that Ione couldn’t recover for a 10-10 set before the Cougars ran off on a six-point streak that kept them out front for good.
“She’s awesome,” Echo coach Janice Scott said of Skillman. “She plays the net every game. She doesn’t have a bad day. She can put the ball down.”
The Cardinals were finally able to outlast the Cougars in the third set, taking an early 6-4 lead from junior Larysa Burright’s back-to-back aces. Senior Tresslyn McCurry later knocked down a block that broadened their advantage to six points, but Skillman responded with a block that got the Cougars going again.
Skillman would pull the Cougars within two points of tying the set twice, and junior libero Natalie Toombs had an ace that made for a 21-21 set. But a series of errors handed Ione the set.
“We weren’t playing very consistent,” Scott said.
Cardinals senior Emma Rietmann scored two unanswered points, and McCurry knocked down another block that set Ione on the path to claim the fourth set. But Skillman returned to keep the Cougars in the match and tie the set at 8-8, setting her team off on another short lived rally to give them some distance.
The Cougars dropped the lead in the final minutes, but Skillman posted two more consecutive points to keep things close. Freshman setter Lillian Wallis knotted the score, and McCarty scored an ace to put Echo out front for the final time.
An Ione return fell out of bounds to give Echo the match point.
“It was such a big relief,” said McCarty, who had a team-high 17 assists. “It’s a really good feeling to win a game like this. This was important for us as a team.”
The No. 2 Echo Cougars (16-6, 9-1 BSL) travel to Dufur on Saturday, while Ione/Arlington (7-8, 4-6 BSL) hosts Condon. Both matches begin at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.