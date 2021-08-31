PENDLETON — It’s been nearly four years since Hermiston and Pendleton played each other on the football field. The once-bitter rivalry is a thing of the past.
On Friday, Aug. 27, the teams were on the field for a jamboree. None of the current players were in high school when they last played Oct. 27, 2017, making the jamboree a friendly get-together.
For both teams, it was a chance to run some plays and get a sense of where they are at before playing their opening games Sept. 3.
“It was 100 percent worthwhile,” said Pendleton coach Erik Davis, whose team was supposed to be at a jamboree in Redmond. “It was put together with me and David (Faaeteete) this past week with what we wanted to see. We came out of it with some good film.”
Faaeteete said it was a good event to gauge where his team is at as a group.
“We weren’t very physical,” he said. “It was a wake-up call. That’s part of being young and learning to play within the system. If we stay with our number one group, we would do better, but we have to see how the younger players handle it.”
The day started with one-on-one lineman drills, and some 7-on-7 play for the skill position players.
The teams wrapped things up with 18 offensive and 18 defensive plays per team. They were broken up into sections of eight, six and four plays.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do those other drills if there had been more than two teams,” Davis said. “This early in the season, and not being on a bus to Bend was good. David was great to come over here.”
During the scrimmage portion of the event, the Bucks scored three times, while the Bulldogs scored twice. Quarterbacks were limited on their carries out of the backfield, which did not play well with Hermiston’s offense and quarterback Chase Elliott.
Defenses also were limited when it came to pressuring the quarterback. Hermiston’s Sam Cadenas had to be reined in a couple of times when he got through Pendleton’s offensive line and into the backfield.
The Bucks scored first on a pass play from Collin Primus to Payton Lambert. Their second score came on a 3-yard pass from Primus to Kyle Liscom, and Ben Jennings scored the third on a 6-yard pass from Jack Lieuallen.
Hermiston’s first touchdown came on its second series as Elliott broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run. The next came on the Bulldogs’ third series of plays as Elliott connected with Vinny Trevino on a 10-yard pass play on the left side of the end zone.
“I’m very happy with what I saw on both sides of the field,” Davis said. “The two quarterbacks are new to the position, and our tailbacks were explosive. Our offensive line was untested. Without going to a camp, live reps are hard to come by. The refs said they were impressed with how game-ready we were. It was pretty clean for a jamboree.”
Both teams are already looking forward to getting together next year.
“We’d love to host next year,” Faaeteete said. “Maybe have some barbecue afterward.”
