PENDLETON — Pendleton coach Erik Davis has a young team this year with just eight seniors on his roster, but at this point, he doesn’t care if there is one or a dozen.
“I’m just excited for the kids to do something, to allow them some sense of normalcy” said Davis, whose team opens its season Friday, March 5, at Parkrose in a Special District 1 showdown. “We are excited to have six games, which is better than zero.”
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown eased restrictions on outdoor contact sports on Feb. 10, opening the door for the Bucks and every other football team in the state.
“We have practiced in every conceivable weather pattern — snow, rain, hail and some sunshine,” Davis said. “They kids are excited to do something again.”
While the Bucks were waiting for clearance to play games, they got a good look at new running back Tyasin Burns from nearby Nixyaawii High School.
Nixyaawii had been in a co-op with Pilot Rock, but the Oregon School Activities Association’s Football Ad Hoc Advisory Committee denied the schools’ ability to continue to co-op unless they moved up to the 2A level.
At first, Davis wasn’t sure what Burns would bring to his program. Now, he can’t wait to see how he performs against the competition.
“He has lived up to his billing in practice,” Davis said. “He has been a workhorse. I’m impressed with his work ethic. I have high hopes for him. He will get a chance to showcase his talent at the 5A level.”
At the 1A level, Burns was the Special District 3 West Player of the Year. During the regular season, he ran for 2,382 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 821 receiving yards with six touchdowns.
Burns will be joined in the backfield by senior Zaanan Bane, who ran for more than 650 yards and was a first-team all-SD1 selection last year. Bane also is a talented long jumper.
“We have pretty good team speed,” Davis said. “I think they are ready to go.”
Sophomore quarterback Jack Davis will get the start as senior Brogan Biggerstaff doesn’t have enough practices to play.
“Brogan will be ready for Week 2,” Davis said. “We are putting a lot in Jack’s hands. He knows there will be ups and downs, but as long as he can manage the game and his emotions, he will be OK.”
Davis is high on the Bucks’ defense, led by senior linemen Blake Swanson and Isaac Urbina, and junior linebacker Kyle Liscom, who earned first-team all-SD1 honors.
“Kyle is a playmaker,” Davis said. “As he goes, we go. We will be pretty good defensively. Our secondary is pretty quick.”
That includes Burns, who will play free safety and corner. He had 59 solo tackles, 37 assists, three interceptions and four quarterback sacks last season.
A senior-laden Parkrose beat Pendleton 30-19 last season and won the SD1 East title before losing in the 5A state quarterfinals to Crater. The Broncos finished 7-3 — their first winning season in 23 years.
Parkrose returns Ty Delgado, who was the SD1 Co-Lineman of the Year.
