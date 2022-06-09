PENDLETON — The Pendleton baseball team had five players selected to the Intermountain Conference first team, and four of them will return for another season with the Bucks.
Senior Collin Primus was named a first-team infielder, as was junior Payton Lambert. Also named to the first team were utility player Andrew Demianew, designated hitter Easton Corey and pitcher Luke Bensching — all of whom are juniors.
Hood River’s Mason Spellecy was named Player of the Year, while teammate Jake Von Lubken was selected as Pitcher of the Year. Max Reitz of Hood River was named Coach of the Year by his peers.
The Bucks finished the season 16-11 (with one tie). They were second in the IMC with an 11-4 record. They lost in the 5A state quarterfinals to Lebanon 4-3.
Primus hit .414 on the season with a team-high 41 hits, which included 12 doubles, three triples, one home run and 26 RBIs. On the field, he had 12 errors in 28 games.
Demianew, who played a variety of positions from catcher to outfielder, hit .398 with 37 hits, eight doubles, three triples and a team-high 28 RBIs. He had a fielding percentage of .941 with just seven errors in 28 games.
Lambert led the team with five home runs — half of the team’s total for the year — among his 29 hits. He hit .326 with five doubles, two triples and 27 RBIs.
An elbow injury derailed Corey’s pitching for the year, but he helped the Bucks at the plate, hitting .275 with 22 hits, including seven doubles and 18 RBIs.
On the mound, Bensching pitched a team-high 43 innings over 12 games. He finished with a 3-3 record with one save. He struck out 42, walked 18 and had an ERA of 2.93.
Pendleton also had first baseman Dylan Gomez and outfielder Aiden Gunter selected to the second team, while catcher Jace Otteson and infielder/pitcher Karson Lani were named to the honorable mention team.
